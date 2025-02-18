Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s podcast teases new episode with 4.15M+ YouTube followers Cleetus McFarland

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has recorded a brand new episode on his podcast with YouTuber and NASCAR driver Cleetus McFarland. Dirty Mo Media teased its followers on X with a snippet of the episode.

Lawrence Garrett Mitchell, popularly known as Cleetus McFarland, is an American racing driver who successfully transformed into a YouTube content creator. The driver recently took to the ARCA Menards Series race “Ride the Dente 200” at Daytona International Speedway to start his 2025 season.

McFarland made his stock car racing debut at Daytona, driving the #30 Ford for Rette Jones Racing, with sponsorship from Kenetik energy drink. He started the race in 27th position after qualifying was canceled due to rain. Unfortunately, his race ended prematurely when he was caught up in a multi-car crash that also involved IndyCar driver Katherine Legge and NASCAR driver Corey Day. Four-time Indy 500 champion Helio Castroneves managed to steer clear of the incident. Despite the early retirement, McFarland's appearance created a lot of excitement, as his live-streamed in-car footage attracted a large audience for the ARCA race.

Dale Junior's podcast handle took to X to post:

"If you know Cleetus McFarland, get excited. If you don't, buckle up. Coming to the @DaleJr Download tomorrow."

"The Dale Jr. Download", hosted by NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr., is a podcast from Dirty Mo Media that gives fans an inside look into the racing world. With co-host Mike Davis, Earnhardt shares personal stories and insights from his life, career, and the motorsports racing scene. Recent episodes have included a variety of guests, such as Kasey Kahne, who talked about his transition to sprint car racing after leaving NASCAR for health reasons, and NASCAR Hall of Fame car owner Richard Childress, who recounted tales from his early days and offered tips for the latest edition of the Daytona 500.

'I can't risk my kids' inheritance': Dale Earnhardt Jr. rules out pursuing 'selfish thing' of NASCAR Cup ownership entirely on his own

Dale Earnhardt Jr., who co-owns JR Motorsports (JRM), has shown interest in moving into NASCAR's Cup Series. However, he stresses the importance of securing a partner because of the significant investment needed for a charter. While JRM has found success in the Xfinity Series and Earnhardt Jr.'s popularity could attract potential sponsors, he recognizes the financial risks involved in independently purchasing a Cup Series charter, which can run into tens of millions of dollars.

"I want to be here and I think Kelley wants to be here and I think we can be successful here and I think that with the new charter model it's more economical to be here. So I feel like we, our ability to draw interest in terms of sponsorship and support, it's an economical model for us with the new charter agreeement," Earnhardt Jr. claimed in a video released by Frontstretch [8:05 onwards]

He believes that the new charter model makes Cup ownership more economically viable, especially with JRM's ability to attract sponsorship.

"I can put somebody in and I will not, even if I had it, I would not buy the entire thing myself. I can't risk my kids' inheritance and future on some idea of my own, that's a selfish thing," Dale Earnhardt Jr. mentioned [9:08 onwards]

