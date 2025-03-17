Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s sister Kelley sends across message for Josh Berry after landmark NASCAR win

Kelley Earnhardt, the sister of Dale Earnhardt Jr., shared a post congratulating Wood Brothers Racing and Josh Berry on their historic win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. With his win on March 16, Berry has secured a spot in the playoffs for Wood Brothers Racing.

Josh Berry achieved a significant milestone in his NASCAR Cup Series career by securing his first-ever Cup Series victory at Las Vegas Speedway. The driver of the #21 for the historic Wood Brothers Racing team started from the seventh position and surpassed Daniel Suarez (who finished 2nd in the race) for the win. In a chaotic race that saw a very competitive field, his win marked a landmark moment as he got his maiden Cup Series victory. The race saw multiple lead changes throughout the day with multiple cautions, including wheels falling off for home talents like Kyle Busch. Berry led Suarez and Ryan Preece by one second with nine laps to go.

Kelley Earnhardt sent an enthusiastic message for the Wood Brothers Racing driver, Josh Berry, on his maiden Cup Series victory.

"Heck ya @joshberry @woodbrothers21 ! Who can’t love that!"

Kelley Earnhardt, the daughter of the legendary Dale Earnhardt, is a celebrated figure in the world of NASCAR for her leadership and business acumen. She is the co-owner of Xfinity Series racing team, JR Motorsports, a team she owns with her brother, Dale Earnhardt Jr and Hendrick Motorsports owner, Rick Hendrick. She has been instrumental in expanding JRM into a force in the Xfinity Series.

Kelley Earnhardt reflects on her different grief compared to Dale Jr. after their father’s tragic death

Kelley Earnhardt Miller discussed how her experience of grief following her father Dale Earnhardt Sr.'s death at the 2001 Daytona 500 differed from that of her brother, Dale Jr. She explained that because she wasn't physically present at Daytona, the emotional connection to the event wasn't the same for her as it was for Dale Jr., who witnessed the immediate aftermath firsthand. On NASCAR's Youtube channel, she said:

"I wasn't at Daytona for my dad's death, so it isn't a place that I, emotionally, for me, even though that's where we lost Dad it just isn't emotionally the same because I physically wasn't there," [17:42 onwards].

"So I didn't go through the emotion of running down the racetrack like my brother, or going to the hospital, you know, and then finding out the news. Like, I mean, I experienced it differently, which was emotional, but it wasn't the same connection," Kelley added.

Kelley further stated that she doesn't look at Daytona in a negative light, and she has a lot of good memories associated with it as a child, such as spending her summers at the beach.

