Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s sister sends a passionate message as she eyes JRM’s milestone win at the ‘incredible’ Indy track

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s sister, Kelley Earnhardt, sent a passionate message for JR Motorsports ahead of the Indianapolis race weekend. Kelley wished for JRM's 100th win at the iconic Indy track through her Instagram story.

JR Motorsports is a NASCAR team owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr., his sister Kelley Earnhardt, L.W. Miller (Kelley Earnhardt Miller's husband), and Rick Hendrick (owner of Hendrick Motorsports). The team was founded in 2005 and marked its 20th year in the ongoing season.

Currently, JR Motorsports competes full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and fields four cars: Carson Kvapil in the #1 car, Justin Allgaier in the #7 car, Sammy Smith in the #8 car, and Connor Zilisch in the #88 car. They also field a part-time car, the #9 for Ross Chastain, Daniel Suarez, Shane van Gisbergen, and Connor Mosack.

In the Cup Series, JR Motorsports fields a part-time car for Justin Allgaier. In addition to the top two NASCAR series, Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s team also competes in the Late Model Stock Car and Limited Late Model divisions. Although it competes in multiple series, the team has been mostly successful in the Xfinity Series.

Over the years, JR Motorsports claimed 99 Xfinity Series wins in 659 appearances, and one more win would put them on the 100th win milestone. Sharing a message on the same, the co-owner of the team shared a post on her story, featuring all four Xfinity drivers, and wrote:

"Let's go! Indy would be an incredible place to get our 100th win for JRM!"

Here's the screenshot of Kelley Earnhardt Miller's story on JR Motorsports:

The NASCAR Xfinity Series race, the Pennzoil 250 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, will take place on Saturday, July 26, at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Where are Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s JR Motorsports drivers standing in the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series?

Connor Zilisch (left) celebrates in victory lane with owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. (right) after winning the BetRivers 200 at Dover Motor Speedway - Source: Imagn

JR Motorsports' Justin Allgaier is leading the regular season championship with 730 points after 20 races. He picked up three wins, 11 top-fives, and 13 top-10s, and faced two DNFs.

Connor Zilisch, another driver of Dale Earnhardt's co-owned team, is in second place with 674 points after 19 races. He picked up four wins, nine top-fives, 11 top-10s, and faced three DNFs.

Carson Kvapil is in seventh place with 576 points after 20 races, where he picked up four top-fives and eight top-10s. Sammy Smith, one of four JRM drivers, is in 10th place with 515 points. He claimed a victory, three top-fives, and 10 top-10s.

