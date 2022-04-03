"It's all about timing" - Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s sister hints that the team could make a move to NASCAR Cup Series

JR Motorsports co-owner Kelley Earnhardt Miller has indicated that the team is still considering entering the Cup Series.

While talking to NBC Sports, Kelley Earnhardt stated that the window is not closed for a prospective switch to the Cup. She highlighted that:

“It’s all about timing. What’s going to make sense, right? So, we were thinking through it last year, in terms of the new car. Obviously, that kind of propelled our thought process on … that barrier of entry and … what we thought would be more competitive.”

She went on to say that team executives had discussed charters, but the pieces didn't fall into place to complete a deal.

She went on to say that team executives had discussed charters, but the pieces didn't fall into place to complete a deal. She also stated that she is not a fan of hurrying things and is willing to act if she is certain it is the right decision.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. disappointed with Rick Hendrick over JR Motorsports

Dale Earnhardt Jr. won two series titles in 1998 and 1999, where he captured a couple of victories for JR Motorsports. In 2006, he became the co-owner of JR Motorsports, along with his sister and Rick Hendrick.

They laid the groundwork for what was to come. JR Motorsports is still focused on competing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for a championship, but there is a possibility that the team will switch to another series.

However, they put too much faith in Rick Hendrick, the owner of Hendrick Motorsports, for a Cup operation, assuming he would be right by them to answer any questions they had about the team. Hendrick was the first and closest person they could contact, but things haven't gone well.

JR Motorsports has faced various obstacles, including everything from obtaining a charter to determining if the team would require another partner since co-owner. Another partner would be required as it's against NASCAR to own more than one Cup team.

Kelley Earnhardt mentioned that since JR Motorsports has a good track record, they will have a great brand to work with. She also stated that’s why her brother really wants to participate in the Cup series.

