Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s team to start using trademark #8 font

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has announced a change to the #8 font amid a trademark dispute with NFL star Lamar Jackson. The JR Motorsports team owner said that the #8 car will drop the original style used since 2019 and continue with the Dale Earnhardt, Inc. (DEI)-style font.

Ad

For context, Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback wearing a #8 jersey, had claimed Dale Jr.'s #8 could hurt his merch sales as fans might mistake one for the other.

Dale Jr. took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the announcement. The 50-year-old successfully secured the rights to the DEI-style font and will run it, allowing the NASCAR team to avoid a further legal battle against the NFL star.

"Through the USPTO, we successfully secured the rights to the stylized (#8). Therefore, we will be moving away from the original (#8) we have used since 2019," the JRM team owner wrote.

Ad

Trending

"We are looking forward to the remainder of an already successful season," he added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s stepmother, Teresa Earnhardt, owned the DEI-style #8 font after Dale Earnhardt Sr.'s passing in 2001. Earnhardt Jr. drove for his father's team until 2007 before moving to Hendrick Motorsports in the No. 88 Chevrolet.

The 26-time Cup race winner acquired the rights to the DEI-style number and font late last year, allowing the team to sport it for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

Lamar Jackson, meanwhile, has also been using the #8 for a long time, dating back to his college days at Louisville.

Ad

Sammy Smith driving the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro at Circuit of the Americas - Source: Imagn

Sammy Smith currently runs the #8 Chevrolet Camaro SS for the second year in the second-tier series. He is one of Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s four full-time drivers, along with Carson Kvapil (#1), Connor Zilisch (#88), and defending series champion Justin Allgaier (#7).

Ad

Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared conversation with Sammy Smith after controversial Martinsville race

After last week's chaotic Martinsville Speedway outing, Dale Earnhardt Jr. talked to Sammy Smith about his driver's on-track antics. The JR Motorsports owner said Smith should work harder to prove critics wrong about their perception of the driver.

During the US Marine Corps 250 at Martinsville, Smith deliberately wrecked Taylor Gray out of the lead on the final lap. After finishing 10th, NASCAR fined the #8 driver $25,000 and docked him 50 points. He dropped to 13th in the points standings behind Gray.

Ad

On an episode of the Dale Jr. Download, Earnhardt Jr. spoke about his advice to the 20-year-old driver, saying:

"He's (Sammy Smith) got a lot of work to do to repair his reputation. That was a heavy blow. I told him, I said, 'Hey, everybody thinks you're a spoiled punk. That's what a lot of people think.' I asked him, 'Don't you agree? That people have that perception of you?' He's like, 'Yeah.' I said, 'You gave them an opportunity to be right. You can't do that.'" [start of video]

Ad

"I said for Sammy, 'You have to work harder to prove that you belong there,'" he added. [0:51]

Expand Tweet

Next on the Xfinity Series schedule for Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s team is the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway. The race is slated for April 5 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zarec Sanchez Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.



Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.



While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.



He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports. Know More