Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s wife Amy Earnhardt delivers a five-word tribute to Martin Truex Jr.’s late ex-girlfriend Sherry Pollex

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s wife, Amy Earnhardt, took to her social media account to share a tribute to Martin Truex Jr.'s late ex-girlfriend Sherry Pollex. Mrs. Earnhardt, from her official Instagram account, uploaded an image of Pollex's memorial and left a heartfelt message.

Amy Earnhardt uploaded an image of a plant pot which was created in memory of Pollex. "In memory of our friend, Sherry Pollex 5.10.1979 - 9.17.2023," was written on the pot. Mrs. Earnhardt clicked a photo of the pot, and wrote in her caption,

"I see you sweet friend."

Here's a look at Amy Earnhardt's Instagram story:

Credit: Amy Earnhardt's Instagram story

Martin Truex Jr. began dating Sherry Pollex in 2005, a year after he made his NASCAR Cup Series debut. They were together for 18 years until they decided to split in 2023. During their relationship in 2014, Pollex was diagnosed with Stage III ovarian cancer.

Eventually, after nine years, Shelly Pollex died in September 2023, at the age of 44. She breathed her last eight months after they broke up. Despite their breakup, Martin Truex Jr. and Shelly Pollex remained in touch.

Even after a couple of years of her demise, NASCAR remembers Pollex as one of the most vibrant women in the sport. A champion of philanthropic efforts, she started the Truex Jr. Foundation in 2007 with Truex Jr.

Besides this, she also founded the Sherry Strong Integrative Medicine Oncology Clinic at Novant Health in Charlotte and created the website SherryStrong.org to help women detect and get treatment of ovarian cancer.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s wife Amy Earnhardt excited ahead of new Xfinity Series season

Amy Earnhardt is already excited for JR Motorsports' Xfinity Series outing in 2025. Mrs. Earnhardt's husband, Dale Earnhardt Jr., and his sister Kelley Earnhardt Miller co-own the team. They will start the 2025 series as defending champions as Justin Allgaier had won the 2024 Xfinity Series title.

In Picture: NASCAR Xfinity Series team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. and sister Kelley Earnhardt Miller celebrate after winning the 2024 Xfinity Series championship - Source: Imagn

Amy Earnhardt recently shared a photo on her Instagram story, where the team's five drivers, Justin Allgaier, Sammy Smith, Cole Custer, Carson Kvapil and Connor Hill, could be seen. They were present for their media day commitments.

"Team Kickoff day! So excited for all these guys! Gonna be another great year for @jrmotorsports," she wrote.

Here's a look at Amy Earnhardt's Instagram story:

Credit: Amy Earnhardt on Instagram.

JR Motorsports will field four full-time Xfinity cars in the Series for Kvapil, Smith, Allgaier, and Zilisch, and one part-time for Shave Van Gisbergen and Connor Hall. In the Late Model Stock Cars series, Dale Earnhardt Jr. will partner with Connor Hall.

Besides the Xfinity Series, JR Motorsports will also participate in a Cup Series race in 2025 — the Daytona 500. Earnhardt Jr. and his team have filed an entry for the iconic race with Justin Allgaier. JR Motorsports will race with the #40 Traveller Whiskey Chevrolet Camaro entry.

