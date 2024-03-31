Amy Earnhardt, wife of NASCAR icon Dale Earnhardt Jr., reminisced about her childhood by revisiting the family farm in Victoria, Texas. During the Easter weekend, she camped there with her daughters and Dale Earnhardt Jr., reliving cherished memories and experiencing joy.

Amy Earnhardt shared a photo on her Instagram story featuring herself and Earnhardt Jr., captioned:

"This Easter is making my heart full. Camping at my families farm and recreating childhood memories with our girls."

On New Year's Eve 2016, Amy Earnhardt and Earnhardt Jr. tied the knot at Richard Childress' Childress Vineyards. They welcomed their first daughter, Isla Rose, in April 2018, followed by Nicole Loraine in October 2020.

Amy Earnhardt co-owns High Rock Vodka, a brand emphasizing responsible consumption with the slogan "Sip Wisely!" created in collaboration with Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Amy Earnhardt recently shared a post on Instagram, captioned:

"Daughter dance! Love this theme! 😎 Thanks Mom for making this skirt!"

Easter celebrations and NASCAR action with Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., shared his enthusiasm for the upcoming races at Richmond Raceway this weekend. He eagerly anticipates the Easter celebrations with his family alongside thrilling NASCAR action.

NASCAR is at the capital of Virginia for an Easter Sunday night race. This kicked off the first of two consecutive short-track races in the Old Dominion. The race at Richmond is also the second true short-track race of the season.

Historically, Easter races have been uncommon in NASCAR. Exceptions include the Cup Series races on dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2022 and 2023. Dale Earnhardt Jr. spoke fondly of the course, reminding him of Myrtle Beach Speedway.

Earnhardt Jr. shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption:

"I’m damn excited about the races this weekend @RichmondRaceway Always loved that track. Reminded me a lot of Myrtle Beach Speedway. Easter with family and @NASCAR action. And don’t forget @JebBurtonRacing has his short track race today Orange County Speedway on @RacingAmerica."

The legendary Earnhardt Jr. of NASCAR had a long career filled with many honors. He clinched the NASCAR Busch Series Championship in both 1998 and 1999, triumphed at the Daytona 500 in 2004 and 2014, and secured victories in prestigious events like The Winston and the Budweiser Shootout.

With a remarkable four consecutive wins at Talladega Superspeedway from Fall 2001 to Spring 2003, Earnhardt Jr. also etched his name in NASCAR history.

His enduring popularity among fans is evidenced by his 15-time recognition as Cup Series Most Popular Driver, along with being named one of NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers in 2023.