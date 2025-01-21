Dale Earnhardt Jr's wife Amy relates to comical reel featuring man paragliding with a dog

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s wife Amy Earnhardt reacted to an Instagram reel showing a man paragliding with a dog. Amy, a dog owner herself, might have felt that she would look exactly like the man in the video if she attempted the feat with her furry baby.

Amy has an Irish Setter who she and her husband lovingly call Gus. Here is a screenshot from the story she uploaded on Instagram, perhaps thinking about Gus.

(Source: Amy Earnhardt/Instagram)

Recently, ex-NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace invited Amy to his ‘Kenny Conversation’ podcast. There, Amy recalled how she met Dale Jr. and how it was love at first sight for the two.

Trending

Dale Jr. had hired Amy’s firm to decorate his home in Mooresville, North Carolina, where the couple live today. They had a meeting at the JR Motorsports building. But none of them gave one another the ‘glance’ initially.

“I wasn’t looking. I don’t think he was looking,” recalled Amy. “At one point I’m talking about something, I don’t remember what it was, and then he turned over and we made eye contact.” (0:52)

“I was like, agh…what was that?” she laughed as Wallace, too, joined in.

Amy married Dale Jr. on 31st December 2016. They have two daughters together, 6-year-old Isla and 4-year-old Nicole.

Amy drops her verdict on “Dry January” and gets the nod from Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Amy Earnhardt is a believer in setting up new goals for January, but for her, ‘no alcohol for a month’ will never be one. Befittingly, she is the co-owner of High Rock Vodka, a hand-crafted vodka company in partnership with Sugarlands Distilling Company.

She recently appeared in an episode of Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s podcast and said,

“I don’t believe in dry January. Not doing that.”

It seemed like even Dale Jr. wouldn’t give up alcohol for a whole month. Here is what he had to say to the people who hop on this trend every year.

“Just quit altogether! What’s this one month sh**?@“

Dale Jr. loves his beer. He celebrated New Year’s Eve with a few bottles of beer and some music. He watched the fireworks while Amy slept peacefully. He spoke about it in this video:

Speaking of Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s love for beer, his allegiance to Budweiser is what led to the birth of the famous No. 8 Chevrolet. The beer company served as Dale Jr.’s sponsor from his NASCAR Cup Series debut in 1999 until 2007 when he moved from Dale Earnhardt Inc. to Hendrick Motorsports.

The 50-year-old Hall of Famer brought his race-winning car back to life for the South Carolina 400, which was held at Florence Motor Speedway in November 2024. Under the banner of JR Motorsports, Dale Earnhardt Jr. will pilot the car in select late-model races through 2025. However, unlike every year, he will not run any Xfinity Series race in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback