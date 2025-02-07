Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s wife Amy shares glimpse of 'Hall of Famers' at NASCAR HOF Class of 2025 induction ceremony

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s wife Amy shared a photo of her husband alongside two other NASCAR personnel at the 2025 NASCAR Hall of Fame induction ceremony. This year’s class includes retired Cup Series drivers Ricky Rudd and Carl Edwards besides the late Ralph Moody.

Amy took to her Instagram stories as she posted the photo, and wrote,

“Hall of Famers”.

Her husband is a Hall of Famer himself, which made the caption all the more appropriate. Here is a screenshot of Amy’s story:

(Source: Amy Earnhardt/Instagram)

Other than the HOF inductions, Dr. Dean Sicking will be awarded the Landmark Award for his outstanding contributions to the sport. It’s due to his efforts that NASCAR now has the SAFER (Steel And Foam Energy Reduction) barrier installed at all of its national series race tracks.

Even to this day, Sicking continues to work with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the Midwest Roadside Safety Facility to improve track security. He was awarded the prestigious Bill France Award in 2003 and also received the National Medal of Technology and Innovation by then-President of the United States, George W. Bush.

The 2025 NASCAR Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. It will stream live on Peacock and the NASCAR channel on Tubi from 8 pm ET onwards with radio coverage on Motor Racing Network (MRN). Here is how one can watch it.

NASCAR is currently ahead of its official season opener, the 67th iteration of the annual Daytona 500, a race that Dale Earnhardt Jr. has won twice as a driver. This year, the event has been scheduled for February 16 and will air on FOX from 2:30 pm ET onwards. Fans can listen to live radio updates on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio as well.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares a proud moment as a dad, featuring his legendary father’s old NASCAR helmet

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy have two kids together, 7-year-old Isla Rose and 5-year-old Nicole Lorraine. Recently, Nicole was seen trying on his grandfather, Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s iconic Wrangler helmet. Indeed, a nod to the age-old legacy of the Earnhardts in the history of NASCAR.

Dale Jr. uploaded a carousel on Instagram in January showing an anonymous painting of the great intimidator and a picture of Nicole wearing the keepsake. He captioned the post, saying,

“Crew chief, tighten me up!”

Ex-NASCAR driver Mark Martin, also a contemporary of Dale Earnhardt Jr., commented on the post. He expressed his feelings through a fire emoji.

(Source: Dale Earnhardt Jr./Instagram)

Even Craftsman Truck Series regular Rajah Caruth wrote,

(Source: Dale Earnhardt Jr./Instagram)

Needless to say, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. However, neither Dale Earnhardt Jr., nor Amy have said whether Nicole or Isla will pursue careers in NASCAR. Here is everything you need to know about Dale Jr.’s little girls.

