Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s wife Amy shares a glimpse of 'obligatory parental history lesson' during family visit to USS Yorktown tour

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife recently took their children on a family trip to the Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. The highlight of their visit was exploring the USS Yorktown, a historic aircraft carrier that was used in World War II.

Ad

Dale Jr. and Amy Earnhardt’s love story began in 2011. The couple exchanged vows on New Year’s Eve in 2016 at Childress Vineyards in Lexington, North Carolina. Their first daughter, Isla Rose, was born in in April 2018, followed by their second daughter, Nicole, in October 2020.

Amy shared a reel on Instagram, where she boasts a little over 300K followers, of the famed NASCAR couple's children reliving history as they maneuvered their way through the aircraft carrier.

Ad

Trending

"Obligatory parental history lesson on spring break. The USS Yorktown was very cool," the post was captioned.

Ad

The USS Yorktown served for five years before being attacked by the Japanese aircraft carrier Hiryu and ultimately sunk by the I-168 submarine in 1942. During its active service, it earned three battle stars.

In racing matters, Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s team JR Motorsports has been one of the top-performing teams in this year's campaign. JRM's phenom driver Connor Zilisch secured a win in COTA, and reigning Cup Series champion Justin Allgaier secured a podium finish in Atlanta.

Ad

Amy Earnhardt shared how spotter TJ Majors played a surprising role in her first meeting with Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Amy Earnhardt recently shared the story of her first meeting with Dale Earnhardt Jr., revealing that veteran NASCAR spotter TJ Majors played a crucial role in their introduction. Speaking on The Kenny Wallace Show, Amy reflected on their first encounter and the journey that brought them together.

Ad

"Honestly, the first meeting and I wasn't looking. I don't think he was looking. He hardly looked up from the plans that at one point I'm talking about something, I don't remember what it was. And he turned over and then we made eye contact. And I was like, 'Whoa, what was that?' I almost got a little truly choked up," Amy Earnhardt said.

Ad

Amy Earnhardt then recalled a night when she joined the Earnhardt family for dinner, a moment that set the stage for her connection with Dale Jr. It was during this gathering that veteran spotter TJ Majors played his part, ultimately bringing the two closer together.

"And that night is when at one point TJ Majors pulls me over, so I'm just dancing to my own thing. TJ Majors walks me over to Dale's little booth and says, 'Hey, come sit by my friend. Hey, my friend wants to hang out with you,' which is super weird. But who knows, that's the way they operated back then," Dale Earnhardt JR.'s wife added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the Cup Series is set to return to Las Vegas Motor Speedway this Sunday. Catch the race live on FOX, PRN, and SiriusXM at 3:30 PM Eastern time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback