Dale Earnhardt Jr. scolds JRM drivers Connor Zilisch and Jesse Love for taking ‘so many naps’

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently took to X to scold his co-owned Xfinity Series team driver Connor Zilisch and Richard Childress Racing driver Jesse Love for taking 'so many naps.’ It all started with Love sharing an image of Zilisch napping in the car, accompanied by a hilarious jab.

Ad

The #2 Chevy driver posted and captioned an image on X:

"Y’all ain’t gonna believe this 💩 thanks Jim."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Jesse Love shared another image of the #88 Chevy driver napping at the JR Motorsports facility. He wrote on X:

"This just in."

Connor Zilisch found Love taking a nap in a corner and shared the image on his X account, writing:

"Lock in bro."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The funny banter attracted the attention of JR Motorsports co-owner Dale Earnhardt Jr., who scolded them for taking so many naps in their prime years. He compared them with his younger days and wrote on X:

"FFS why do yall kids need so many naps? I was a damn bolt of lightning at that age."

Expand Tweet

Ad

During his mid-20s, Dale Jr. clinched back-to-back Xfinity Series titles in 1998 and 1999. He secured 24 wins, 96 top-10 finishes, and 10 pole positions in the series in his 28-year stint.

“JRM and Dale Jr. need to be on racetrack on Sunday”: Kevin Harvick expressed his feelings on Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s team's Cup Series future

Recently, 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick shared his thoughts about two-time Xfinity Series champion Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s involvement in the Cup Series with his team, JR Motorsports. Harvick believes JR Motorsports should actively compete in the Cup Series in the upcoming seasons.

Ad

Dale Jr.'s team debuted in NASCAR's top-tier racing series with the 2024 Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier. The team fielded the #40 Chevy Camaro ZL1 at arguably the most prestigious crown jewel race, the Daytona 500, on February 16, 2025.

JR Motorsports partnered with 10-time Grammy winner Chris Stapleton for the debut race. The team has dominated the second-tier series, securing four championship titles along with 88 wins in the series. Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott won the first title, followed by William Byron in 2017, Tyler Reddick in 2018, and Justin Allgaier in 2024.

Ad

After achieving success in the Xfinity Series, Kevin Harvick believes Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s team would be beneficial for the sport. He said (via HarvickHappyHour's X handle):

"I want to see Junior Motorsports in the Cup Series. I think it's good for our sports scene, Dale Jr. And I know Dale pretty well now. And seeing his enthusiasm showing up in the garage, walking with that car everywhere. He holds an immense amount of pride for stuff like that."

Ad

Expand Tweet

There is no information about JR Motorsports' next Cup Series race yet, though the team has high hopes to defend the Xfinity Series title this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"