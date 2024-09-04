Dale Earnhardt Jr. seconds fans’ suggestion for iRacing addition

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has championed iRacing like no other, providing not only support for enthusiasts of virtual racing but also offering them pathways into NASCAR. Given the significance he places on the platform, Jr. recently endorsed a fan’s suggestion to include tracks such as Duqoin and the Illinois State Fairgrounds for the updated ARCA cars in iRacing.

iRacing serves as a virtual arena where drivers can pilot vehicles from top global manufacturers across the most iconic stock-car racing circuits, ranging from short tracks to superspeedways. The simulation typically mirrors the pattern of real-world NASCAR events. With more than 100 tracks and over 350 configurations, iRacing is a comprehensive representation of the racing world. In light of the latest updates that include revamping ARCA cars, a fan proposed:

"Also if we're getting a proper, updated ARCA car, let's get some proper ARCA dirt tracks for the schedule! Duqoin and Illinois State Fairgrounds. Each would make for some wicked good fun in a sprint car, too."

Trending

Supporting the fan's suggestion, Dale Earnhardt Jr. responded on his official X handle:

"I connected iRacing and Illinois State Fairgorunds for a scan. It was scheduled for this year but unsure if it was completed. The service absolutely needs a one mile dirt oval. Think of the hosted combos we could have with it!"

Expand Tweet

Unlike most sports such as soccer or football, where video games do not equip players to compete at a high level in real life, iRacing stands out by aiding the development of several drivers. It includes figures like Raja Charuth, William Byron, and Kaden Honeycutt, among others. The technical demands of race car driving in iRacing help gamers develop skills that can serve as a bridge between virtual and real-world racing environments.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. talks about his father's Daytona wreck from 1986

The Daytona International Raceway, notorious as the site where the legendary Dale Earnhardt Sr. tragically lost his life, was also the scene of earlier mishaps.

One such incident occurred in 1986 when Dale Earnhardt Jr. was just 12 and witnessed his father crash into the wall. Recently, a fan posted a photo on X (formerly Twitter) showing a piece of the hood from Dale Earnhardt Sr.'s Wrangler Jean Chevy, driven during that Daytona Firecracker 400 race, offered for sale at $20,000. The fan argued that a fairer price would range from $5,000 to $10,000.

In response, Dale Earnhardt Jr. took the opportunity to share his connection to the item and explain its significance, stating:

"I was at that race. Watching in the old infield scoring tower near turn one. It had been converted to a wives and family spot during races. Dad got a small cut on his chin somehow in the crash."

Expand Tweet

Amid these reflections, Dale Earnhardt Jr. is gearing up for the upcoming race at Bristol Motor Speedway that would mark the final event of the NASCAR Xfinity Series regular season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback