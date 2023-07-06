Dale Earnhardt Jr. set to drive again in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this year

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has announced his second NASCAR Xfinity Series entry for the season. The NASCAR Hall of Famer will compete in the Xfinity race at Homestead-Miami Speedway in October this year.

The JR Motorsports team owner has two Xfinity starts on his schedule this season. Earnhardt Jr. competed in the Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway in September. He will now be back in action for the Contender Boats 250 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on October 21.

Ever since his retirement from the NASCAR Cup Series Dale Earnhardt Jr. has entered one Xfinity event every season. This season Earnhardt Jr. has planned two starts returning to the 1.5-mile oval in Florida since his last start in 2020, where he finished in the top five.

In his post-retirement tour, the NASCAR Hall of Famer has raced in Richmond Raceway on two occasions (2018, 2021). He featured at the Darlington Raceway in 2019, and his most recent Xfinity start in Martinsville Speedway last year, where he was classified 14th.

The two-time Xfinity series champion has racked up 24 wins in the series, entering 144 races over the span of 26 years. His most recent race win came at Richmond in 2016, where he won in dominant fashion.

Matt Kenseth makes a shocking revelation to Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Matt Kenseth are long-time friends racing alongside each other for several years. Recently Kenseth made an appearance on Earnhardt Jr's popular podcast Dale Jr. Download, where they recalled the stories of the past, revealing some fascinating incidents.

They conversed about the 1998 Xfinity season when Kenseth and Earnhardt Jr, competing in the series. The former was off to a strong start winning in Rockingham while Earnhardt Jr had a slow start to this campaign, driving for his father's team.

Kenseth spoke about his sponsorship struggles during that season. He revealed that Dale Earnhardt offered him a ride, but accepting the deal meant he would replace Earnhardt Jr on the team.

"We didn’t have a sponsor, we didn’t know if we were gonna keep racing. A couple other people were calling on me to race, I’m like ‘No!’ I told these guys that I was doing it, we were gonna do it. It was actually your Dad!" the 2003 Cup Series champion said.

Kenseth added he refused the offer from the 7x NASCAR champion as he revealed the story to Dale Earnhardt Jr.

"He wanted to replace you with somebody a little more experienced, and I was like ‘I can’t do that to Dale Jr’. I know everyone didn’t tell you that. Sorry to break it to you."

Both drivers burst into laughter as Dale Earnhardt probably wanted to teach his son a lesson or two by putting him through tough situations.

Junior went on to win the 1998 Xfinity championship and defended successfully the following year.

