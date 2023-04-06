Dale Earnhardt Jr. set to drive number 3 Chevrolet at North Wilkesboro Speedway

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has announced a multi-year extension with Sun Drop, extending their long-standing partnership. The Keurig Dr. Pepper-owned company will serve as the primary sponsor for the NASCAR Hall of Famer for one late model race in both 2023 and 2024.

Earnhardt Jr. will race in the CARS Tour event at the North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 17. He will be joining JR Motorsports for the event, where the #3 Chevrolet will adorn Sun Drop as the primary sponsor.

Speaking about the partnership, the 48-year-old said:

"We’re excited to team back up with Sun Drop. Sun Drop has been a part of my life since I was a kid. It’s special to be able to work with a company that is authentic to who I am. I appreciate all Sun Drop has done for me over the years and for them hearing me out last year when I wanted to bring that car back to North Wilkesboro."

The partnership will see Sun Drop's social channels relaunch on Instagram and Facebook. Along with that, another major surprise for fans will be announced in the coming weeks.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. @DaleJr We’re back at North Wilkesboro. 🤩 I appreciate everything @SunDrop has done for me over the years and for hearing me out last year. It's special to work with a company that is authentic to who I am. We’re back at North Wilkesboro. 🤩 I appreciate everything @SunDrop has done for me over the years and for hearing me out last year. It's special to work with a company that is authentic to who I am. https://t.co/PJPWZIRzYQ

The Earnhardt-Sun Drop relationship extends way back to late 1980s when it was a fan-favorite combination, which coupled the Earnhardts with the beverage company's popularity in the South East. The beverage company initially sponsored Earnhardt Jr's late-model car in 1994.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is a member of the new ownership group of the CARS Late Model Tour, which was formed in January 2023. He is the second member of the group to announce his intention to drive in the series after Kevin Harvick. The 2014 NASCAR Cup Series Champion has announced his interest in running a partial schedule in the series.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. joins defending CARS Tour Champion at JR Motorsports

The line-up at JR Motorsports for the North Wilkesboro race includes Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the #3 and Carson Kvapil in the #8. The 19-year-old is the defending champion in the Late Model series as he seeks his second consecutive CARS Tour Championship. Kvapil's #8 Chevrolet will also feature Sun Drop as an associate sponsor.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. returns with Sun Drop to last year's race track revival site at North Wilkesboro Speedway. The NASCAR Xfinity team owner made two entries last year where he finished third in the CARS Tour Window World 125 at North Wilkesboro. In his second appearance, he finished ninth in the South Carolina 400 at Florence Motor Speedway.

The CARS Tour race kicks off the weeklong racing events at the historic venue. The festivities will culminate with the NASCAR All-Star race on May 21.

