Dale Earnhardt Jr. set to leave NBC for Amazon Prime & Warner Bros. Discovery

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. is set to leave NBC Sports to join forces with the sport's newest broadcasters, Amazon Prime Video and Warner Bros. Discovery Sports, starting from the 2025 season.

Dale Jr. started the 2024 season without a broadcasting contract with NBC, as his previous agreement had expired the year before. Reports from The Athletic suggest that he is likely to take a sabbatical this year before returning to the broadcast booth for a 10-race stint next season.

According to the report, Dale Earnhardt Jr. informed NBC about his switch to Amazon and WBD last week. A spokesperson from NBC Sports expressed gratitude to the American for his contributions behind the microphone.

"Dale Earnhardt Jr. is beloved in the NASCAR world and has made numerous contributions to NBC Sports, from his work as an analyst on our NASCAR coverage to his experiences as a correspondent at major events like the Indianapolis 500, the Kentucky Derby, the Super Bowl and the Olympics. We thank Dale and we wish him the best going forward," the spokesperson told The Athletic.

In early February, Dale Jr. addressed his contract situation with NBC on his podcast, Dale Jr. Download, expressing his desire to sort out the situation. He hoped to continue with the team he had joined in 2018.

Contrary to what he had anticipated, Dale Jr. will be partnering with Amazon Prime Video and WBD Sports for the upcoming season. The new media deal signed by NASCAR has Fox Sports covering the first 14 events, with Amazon and WBD covering the next 10 races. NBC Sports will cover the final 14 events.

Dale Jr.'s high-profile move will benefit the new broadcasters, as NASCAR's most popular name will give them credibility. Amazon Prime will broadcast five races mid-season, while the next five races for WBD Sports will be broadcast on TNT, streamed on Max, and with a Bleacher Report component.

Exploring Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s broadcasting career with NBC Sports

Dale Earnhardt Jr. retired from full-time competition following his 2017 Cup Series campaign. The following year, he joined NASCAR on the NBC broadcasting team as an analyst.

Dale Jr. made his debut on NBCSN's NASCAR America news program in March, before stepping into the booth for the Overton's 400 at Chicagoland Speedway.

His maiden appearance in the booth at Chicagoland has now become classic among NASCAR fans, particularly his iconic call of "Slide Job!" as Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson battled for the lead in the final laps of the race.

NBC Booth members

The 15-time winner of the NASCAR Most Popular Driver has been an integral part of the NBC booth, adding to the expertise of the play-by-play announcer Rick Allen and his former crew chief Steve Letarte and Jeff Burton.

Bringing an end to his six-year journey with NBC, Dale Earnhardt Jr. has the flexibility to negotiate another short-term deal with Fox or NBC for the current season. However, there are no indications of any substantial talks as of now.