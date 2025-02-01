Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares an adorable pizza date photo with daughter Isla 

Former NASCAR driver, Dale Earnhardt Jr., took to his social media earlier today to share his outing with his elder daughter, Isla Rose Earnhardt. The father-daughter duo had a pizza at Pie In The Sky in Mooresville, North Carolina. Isla and the former Hendrick Motorsports driver enjoyed a slice after attending a daddy-daughter dance.

Earnhardt Jr. shared the cute dinner date image in his Instagram stories, tagging the pizza place, the Sun Drop Soda Pop brand. The place has had a relationship with the driver since the 1990s, as they sponsored Dale Jr. for his Late Model Stock car even recently in 2024. The 50-year-old's #3 car was adorned in a Sun Drop Soda Pop livery at Florence Motor Speedway last August.

Dale Jr.'s Instagram story featuring Isla Rose Earnhardt - Image via Instagram/@dalejr

Dale Jr. also shared a photograph of his daughter before they headed out, indicating the duo's plans for the evening.

Trending

Dale Jr.'s Instagram story featuring Isla Rose Earnhardt - Image via Instagram/@dalejr

Earnhardt Jr. and his wife, Amy Earnhardt, married in 2016. Their first daughter, Isla Rose, was born in 2018, two years before her sister, Nicole Lorraine Earnhardt, was born.

Dale Jr.'s Xfinity Series team, JR Motorsports, took home the championship trophy this past year thanks to the efforts of Justin Allgaier, who secured the title after a second-place finish at the Phoenix Raceway. Allgaier, driving the #7 car for JRM for the ninth year, brought the team its fourth series title last season.

This year, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and musician Chris Stapleton have teamed up for JRM's first entry in the Cup Series, where Allgaier will be driving the #40 Traveller Whiskey Chevrolet at the Daytona 500.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. teases his involvement in the NASCAR25 game

Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared a glimpse at the work he's been doing for iRacing's new game, NASCAR25. The online racing simulator company shared an image featuring the former driver in his podcast, Dale Jr Download, recording for the new video game which is set to be released in the fall of 2025.

The podcast host shared the image to his Instagram stories, and while he added no caption to his post, the iRacing account shared about the contributions of the 26-time race winner.

"It’s 2025 and NASCAR 25 production is well underway! Be on the lookout for Dev Diary #3, we’re recording it now! 👀"

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s instagram story - Image via Instagram/@dalejr

The NASCAR25 game will allow players to compete in the ARCA Menards, Craftsman Truck, Xfinity, and Cup Series, as well as offering a career mode in which the user can climb through on their way to becoming Cup champions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback