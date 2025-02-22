Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares his gratitude to fan’s ‘adds a ton’ feedback on wife Amy’s show

Former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy received an overwhelming response to their latest podcast, Bless Your 'Hardt. The celebrity NASCAR couple has released two episodes of their new show, which offers a glimpse into their marriage and daily life in the Earnhardt household.

Ad

Dirty Mo Media, a production company owned by Dale Jr., announced the launch of Bless Your 'Hardt earlier this year. The podcast was created in response to demands for more frequent appearances from Amy, who became a fan favorite after sharing quirky insights about the Earnhardt household on the Dale Jr. Download.

Bless Your 'Hardt has resonated with the listeners, as evidenced by Trace Owen, a 54-year-old fan who praised the new podcast. Initially skeptical, he admitted that after giving it a try, he found the first two episodes very entertaining with Amy's opinions adding great value to the show. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

Ad

Trending

"@DirtyMoMedia @DaleJr @MikeDavis88 @AmyEarnhardt I’m 54 male. Never dreamed I’d like this podcast but the first 2 episodes were very entertaining. Amy really adds a ton to this platform and it’s really good!! Great job."

The wholesome review prompted a reaction from Dale Earnhardt Jr., who wrote:

"Thanks for listening Trace."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The pilot episode was released on February 6, with the couple discussing everything from their kids' artwork to video games. They also took part in the viral TikTok trend 'We Listen and We Don't Judge', in which couples confess funny things about each other.

In the second episode, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy shared their experience at the Daytona 500 as a NASCAR Cup Series team owner. They also talked about their family adventures at Disney World, reflected on Valentine's Day, and covered various other topics, including fantasy football, voicemails, music, and more.

Ad

Dale Earnhardt Jr. makes candid admission about his funeral song

In a Q&A segment, Dale Earnhardt Jr. revealed Eminence Front by The Who as a song that fits every scenario in life. When asked to choose a song for his grand entrance, similar to a WWE Entrance song, he instantly picked Eminence Front, even referring to it as his funeral song.

Ad

"Eminence Front," Earnhardt Jr. answered. "Eminence Front is my funeral song. So like the intro to the Eminence Front... that would apply in pretty much any and every scenario." [7:58]

"Eminence Front would apply to any scenario... hype, funeral, worst day of your life. Oh my gosh, the intro to that. I'm hearing it in my head. I think if you could figure out a way to like loop Eminence Front just the instrumental [intro], I would probably be able to walk around for the rest of my life with that playing lightly in the background." [8:22]

Ad

When asked to pick a theme song for his wife, Dale Jr. chose "The Titanic Song", My Heart Will Go On by Celine Dion. Amy admitted she didn’t have a personal theme song but mentioned Nirvana's Smells Like Teen Spirit as her favorite song.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"