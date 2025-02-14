Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares heartwarming picture of when he asked Justin Allgaier to race for JR Motorsports

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently shared a touching photo on social media, dating back to the day he asked Justin Allgaier to join JR Motorsports. Dale Jr.'s post comes at a time when Allgaier prepares to compete in the Daytona 500, marking a historic achievement for the team

Allgaier made history on February 13 by securing JR Motorsports' inaugural entry in the Daytona 500. His ninth-place finish in the first Duel qualifying race earned him a spot in 'the Great American Race', slated to get underway on February 16. His result ensured him and JR Motorsports a place in this prestigious event. He will start 19th in the No. 40 car in the eagerly anticipated race.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. took to X to share a heartfelt moment after Justin Allgaier qualified for the Daytona 500, a significant milestone for JR Motorsports. In a moving post, Earnhardt reminisced about the journey that brought them to this point, recalling the moment he invited Allgaier to join the team.

The JR Motorsports co-owner posted:

"The moment I asked @J_Allgaier about coming to race for @JRMotorsports"

Allgaier, born on June 6, 1986, in Riverton, Illinois, is a well-known NASCAR driver with a long-standing connection to JR Motorsports (JRM). He has made a significant mark in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS), where he recently won his first championship in 2024. Over his career with JRM, Allgaier has posted impressive stats, including 25 wins in the NXS competition. His championship victory made him the fourth driver to earn a title for JR Motorsports, joining notable names like Chase Elliott and Tyler Reddick. Allgaier's outstanding 2024 season was highlighted by his record-setting performance, which included leading 709 laps and winning an impressive 16 stages, bringing his series-leading record to 69.

'I knew it wasn’t the track that took him': Dale Jr. opens up on Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s Daytona 500 tragedy after JRM’s historic qualifying

After JR Motorsports (JRM) achieved a historic qualification for the Daytona 500, Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared his emotional experience of returning to Daytona International Speedway, a venue deeply connected to his personal and family legacy.

"So when he passed away, I had to make a decision. I had a career in front of me. I was coming back multiple times and I had to figure out a way to be okay with it and I knew that it wasn't a track, you know, that took him. And I knew that he wherever he was still felt the same about Daytona and so I've embraced it," he said in a post-race press conference [via Daren Stoltzfus' X handle]

Earnhardt Jr., a two-time Daytona 500 champion, reflected on the challenge of coming to terms with the tragic loss of his father, Dale Earnhardt Sr., at the same track during the 2001 Daytona 500, recognizing the importance of reconciling with the venue to move forward in his career.

