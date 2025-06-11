Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares major roadblock on his way to NASCAR’s outing in Mexico

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has encountered a significant travel setback ahead of the highly anticipated Mexico City Race this weekend. Junior is set to serve as a color commentator for Prime Video’s broadcast team for the historic return to Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is one of NASCAR’s most recognisable and influential figures, celebrated for his achievements on the track and his personality off it. His biggest claim to fame is winning the Daytona 500 twice in 2004 and 2014, a feat that places him in a select group of drivers with multiple victories at the sport’s most prestigious race.

Beyond Daytona, Jr. is often termed as “The Pied Piper” because of his prowess at superspeedways, underscored by his wins at Talladega and Daytona, where 10 of his 26 career wins were recorded. His 26 Cup Series wins tie him for the 32nd spot on the all-time list. He was a two-time Xfinity Series champion (securing back-to-back in 1998 and 1999) before he moved to the Cup Series. He won the 'NASCAR Most Popular Driver' award a record 15 consecutive times from 2003 to 2017.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared the major roadblock on his course to the NASCAR Cup race in Mexico on X.

"Planned flight to Mexico City apparently is in Singapore stuck in maintenance and I will need to be seeking alternative solutions."

Dale Earnhardt Jr. @DaleJr LINK Planned flight to Mexico City apparently is in Singapore stuck in maintenance and I will need to be seeking alternative solutions. 😬😧

Away from full-time competition now, Dale Earnhardt Jr. has remained deeply involved in the sport as a team owner with JR Motorsports and as a broadcaster, first with NBC and now with Amazon Prime Video. He was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2021, which cemented his legacy not just as a talented driver but also as an ambassador of the sport.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. drops a clear verdict about Kyle Larson that ‘nobody’s been able to say’

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently offered a candid assessment of the current performance dynamic between Hendrick Motorsports teammates William Byron and Kyle Larson. On the Prime Video post-race show, Earnhardt Jr. remarked that Byron has proven to be the better driver than Larson at Hendrick Motorsports, a statement he noted that nobody’s been able to say in a long time.

This verdict comes after a stretch of races where Byron has consistently outperformed Larson, including three consecutive top-six finishes at North Wilkesboro, Charlotte, and Nashville, while Larson struggled with lower placements during the same period.

"The last couple of weeks, I think that he’s [Byron] eclipsed Larson as the best car at Hendrick Motorsports. Nobody’s really been able to say that for a long time," Dale Jr. said on the Prime Video post-race show.

"Larson was so good throughout the majority of this season, but he’s stumbled and kind of been kind of neutralized a little bit over the last couple of weeks. We know that won’t last forever, but Byron needs to take advantage of that and try to go out there and get his wins," Earnhardt Jr. further added.

However, a broader look at the season’s statistics reveals a more nuanced picture. Despite Byron’s recent surge, Larson holds the advantage in most key categories: he has more wins (three to Byron’s one), better average finishing positions (11 to 14.4), more stage wins (eight to seven), more lead laps, and more top-five and top-10 results overall.

