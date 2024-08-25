Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares his pragmatic take on NASCAR flips after Josh Berry’s scary incident at Daytona

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has shared his thoughts on the recent increase in car flips during NASCAR races. The Coke Zero Sugar 400 saw two flips at the hands of Michael McDowell and Josh Berry.

The Daytona race echoed the flipping incidents seen at Michigan's FireKeepers Casino 400, where Corey LaJoie's car became airborne. A similar situation unfolded during the final lap of the Cabo Wabo 250 in the Xfinity Series, with Kyle Sieg's car also flipping.

With 9 laps to go in Daytona, Michael McDowell’s #34 Ford nearly went airborne, triggering a multi-car wreck and bringing out the caution flag. Furthermore, on the restart, with 3 laps to go, Josh Berry's #4 car was struck in the left rear by Austin Cindric, causing Berry's car to lose control and flip. This incident eerily mirrored LaJoie's dramatic flip in Michigan.

Earnhardt Jr. shared his views on these harrowing incidents during a conversation with a fan on X, who noted the concerning trend of 4 cars flipping in just two race weekends. Dale Jr. responded with a pragmatic perspective, writing,

"It's been an issue for over 45 years. If you wanna go fast you gonna have to realize the repercussions when it goes wrong."

"Don't know that you'll ever rid that particular element of danger," the 49-year-old added.

NASCAR race cars are designed for high speeds and performance, but safety is also a paramount concern. To prevent cars from becoming airborne and flipping, flaps are installed on the roof and bonnet to keep them grounded. Despite these safety measures, Josh Berry's flip at Daytona marks the fourth such incident in the past two race weekends.

Following his retirement from NASCAR, Earnhardt Jr. has assumed the role of co-owner of JR Motorsports, which competes in the Xfinity Series. Moreover, He's also co-owner of the zMAX CARS Tour with NASCAR veteran Kevin Harvick.

"An unpleasant consequence of going fast" - Dale Earnhardt Jr. comments on Corey LaJoie's terrifying car flip at Michigan

Spire Motorsports' driver, Corey LaJoie, was recently involved in a harrowing on-track incident as his #7 Chevrolet went airborne before flipping on its back and sliding on the asphalt. LaJoie was attempting to pass Noah Gragson on the inside line when he made contact with Gragson's left rear, causing his car to lose balance.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. expressed his views on the incident at Michigan, responding to NASCAR veteran Kenney Wallace's post on X. Here's what he wrote:

"For sure. And cars have been flipping in NASCAR since the beginning. It's an unpleasant consequence of going fast. And we should always go fast."

In addition to his recent struggles, LaJoie has endured a challenging season, consistently finishing outside the top ten. During the Olympic break, Spire Motorsports announced their decision to part ways with him, leaving LaJoie without a ride for the 2025 season.

