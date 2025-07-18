Dale Earnhardt Jr. sides with Denny Hamlin over NASCAR's podcast incentive snub

Dale Earnhardt Jr. hosts a weekly podcast just like Denny Hamlin, both of which are productions of the Hall of Famer’s Dirty Mo Media. That being said, Dale Jr. thinks that hosting weekly podcasts should mean something.

It all started with Dale Jr. taking a playful jab at Joey Logano in light of NASCAR’s driver-centric marketing program that rewards drivers with financial bonuses for promoting the sport. The Penske driver will appear tonight on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show. That’s indeed some promotion, thanks to the reigning Cup Series champion.

Dale Jr. reacted to Logano’s X post announcing his upcoming appearance on the popular talk show. Posting a GIF of Logano bumping William Byron’s No. 24 car, Dale Jr. wrote:

“Joey with NASCARs new driver-centric marketing program that rewards drivers with financial incentives for promoting the sport.”

A fan slid into the comments section and typed:

“Kinda funny that @dennyhamlin has a weekly podcast but doesn’t get incentive points for it I heard???🤨”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. replied:

“Amen! Weekly podcasts should mean more in the grand scheme of things.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. @DaleJr LINK Amen! Weekly podcasts should mean more in the grand scheme of things.

On the latest episode of Denny Hamlin’s Actions Detrimental podcast, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver was joined by show co-host Jared Allen and producer Travis Rockhold to break down the wild weekend at Chicago. Shane van Gisbergen won the race at the Chicago Street Circuit, marking his second win of his rookie season.

In addition to his full-time gig at Trackhouse Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series, van Gisbergen, a former Supercars champion, drives part-time for JR Motorsports, which Dale Earnhardt Jr. owns. In 2025, van Gisbergen brought Dale Jr. his seventh Xfinity win as a team owner.

Last week at Sonoma, JR Motorsport won again, this time with Connor Zilisch behind the wheel of the No. 88 Chevy. Van Gisbergen finished the race second, followed by William Sawalich, Nick Sanchez, and Riley Herbst, rounding out the top five.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. reacts to Trackhouse Racing’s Ross Chastain spinning his teammate last week at Sonoma

NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez (left) and driver Ross Chastain (right) - Source: Imagn

Tempers flared between Trackhouse Racing teammates Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez during last Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. Chastain reportedly spun Suarez during Lap 49 of the race, and needless to say, Suarez wasn’t happy.

Reflecting on the incident, Dale Earnhardt Jr. said (via Dale Jr. Download):

“Chastain f***ed up. Let’s get that clear. But if the 99 [Suarez] doesn’t block, he doesn’t get run over.”

“More than likely, he can battle around the outside and maintain and hold the spot through the front straightaway, the end to the left through the front straightaway, and Chastain doesn’t get by,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. explained.

While Chastain finished the race 27th, Suarez managed to salvage a P14 finish. Per reports, the Monterrey native will not drive for Trackhouse Racing next year. For now, his next stop remains unknown.

