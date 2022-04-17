"I think we need Easter Sunday off" - Dale Earnhardt Jr. says what's on almost everybody's mind in NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series event at Bristol Motor Speedway takes place this weekend. Hall of Famer and former driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. does not appear to be a fan of the fact that the event falls on Easter Sunday.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. believes that Easter Sunday should remain a holiday and his fellow podcasters agree with that. He stated that:

“Spot off. I think we need Easter Sunday off. We need to be home with our families, hiding Easter eggs in the yard with our kids. Its tradition.”

The fact that the race will take place at night will make things more difficult for drivers. In other words, they'll be preparing for a competition that takes place at night for virtually the entire day. As a result, everyone will be exhausted, with little to no time to spend with their loved ones.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is concerned about this, which is why he avoids races held on Easter Sunday. This is a time for families to spend time together, which they can't do if they're at work.

According to Dale Earnhardt Jr., drivers are unable to change the situation of racing on Easter, but they will simply have to show up to the races and compete.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was not alone in his dissatisfaction with the Easter race

It doesn't take a legal expert to determine that racing on Easter Sunday is a bad idea. It has infuriated a lot of fans, celebrities, and everyone involved in the sport.

Earnhardt Jr. was not alone in his dissatisfaction with the Easter race; Rodney Childers agreed with him. Childers, Kevin Harvick's crew chief, recently voiced his surprise that the race will be held on an Easter weekend this year.

On Twitter, Rodney Childers stated that he has been racing for the last 35 years but has never failed to spend time with his family on Easter. He wrote:

“Been racing 35 years.. And have never ever raced on Easter Sunday or been away from my family on such a great day..It’s exceptional to see a group making the best out of it, and reminding us family is the most important thing we do!”

A fan replied on Twitter, stating that Easter Sunday is a special day for family and those who are racing on Easter Sunday should look to start a new career.

