Dale Earnhardt Jr. speaks out after slow NASCAR driver derailed Justin Allgaier’s Texas race

On the latest episode of the Dale Jr. Download podcast, former NASCAR Cup Series driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. opened up about his co-owned team, JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier's DNF at Texas Motor Speedway. Following the same, Earnhardt Jr. lambasted Kris Wright for causing the wreck, which also caught Allgaier.

Allgaier aimed to secure a third win in the 2025 season, but a collision with Wright ended up in a DNF. The defending champion led 99 laps at Texas Motor Speedway and also secured the Stage 1 win. However, while trying to move up and challenge Kyle Larson for the win, Wright was in his way, driving at a slow pace.

This resulted in the duo making contact and sending Alggaier into the outside wall, ending his run. Reflecting on the same, Dale Earnhardt Jr. expressed his frustration over Wright killing Allgaier's chances to win the race.

"I hate that our car was involved in that accident. I hate that it ruined Justin's chance at a good finish," he said [00:08].

"If our car doesn't run into Chris, I got no problem at all. Only reason why I'm even a bit upset about it is because it was our guy that got involved in it. But for years, there's been slow independence out there, grinding it away on the racetrack. They always knew where to be. You know, that's something this guy needs to figure out. It's like, Hey, man, where do I? Where am I supposed to go to get to give the other guys the best chance to get around me? He didn't choose this properly this particular point. Hopefully next time he does," Dale Earnhardt Jr. added. [00:34]

Despite making contact with Allgaier's car, Kris Wright was able to finish the race and secured a P33 finish. Meanwhile, the JR Motorsports driver wrapped up the race in P35 behind Leland Honeman.

"Just like we planned": Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Justin Allgaier's first Cup Series race for his co-owned team

NASCAR Xfinity Series Justin Allgaier debuted in the Cup Series for JR Motorsports earlier this season. He piloted the #40 Chevy Camaro ZL1 sponsored by Traveller Whiskey, and Hendrick Motorsports helped the team build the engine. He secured a spot among the top ten drivers and finished ninth at the 2025 Daytona 500.

Allgeier had prior experience competing in the Great American Race. He had two starts in the 2014 and 2015 seasons, where he finished 27th and 37th, respectively. However, this season, Allgaier qualified 19th for the race and had a solid top-10 finish. Reflecting on the same, Dale Earnhardt Jr. said (post shared on X by Dustin Long):

"Good job...Just like we planned"

Justin Allgaier leads the Xfinity Series points table with 471 points. He secured two wins, eight top-10 finishes, and eight top-five finishes in 12 starts this season. His only DNF came at the Texas Motor Speedway race on Saturday, May 3.

