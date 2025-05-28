Dale Earnhardt Jr. speculates on NASCAR’s drastic temporary fix if they scrap Charlotte Roval from the playoffs

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently weighed in on potential changes to the Cup Series schedule following a thrilling Coca-Cola 600. Speaking candidly, Dale Jr. suggested replacing the Charlotte Roval with another track to enhance the level of competition and deliver a more engaging playoff experience for drivers and fans alike.

Ad

Dale Earnhardt Jr. began his NASCAR journey in 1996, following in the footsteps of his iconic father. He made a name for himself early, capturing back-to-back Xfinity Series championships in 1998 and 1999. Over his career, Earnhardt Jr. collected 50 wins across NASCAR’s top two divisions. While he never claimed a Cup Series title, his father, Dale Earnhardt Sr., cemented his legacy with seven.

"There's been some calls for them to move the Roval race back to the oval. Now, one would argue that what we've learned in the last decade or so is that tracks don't need two dates. There's a lot of racetracks that have scaled back to a single date, and they've found success there," [57:35 onwards]

Ad

Trending

Dale Jr. then further shared how there might be fear surrounding the ticket sales. However, he explained that they won't be affected for the Coca-Cola 600, comparing it to how the Daytona 500 is always packed despite hosting two races

"I still feel like that much like Daytona with the Daytona 500, the 600 being the 600 will always be a draw no matter what they're doing in the back half of the year. So I believe they could go to this oval, temporarily even,"

Ad

Ad

In current matters, Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s JR Motorsports driver Connor Zilisch narrowly missed out on winning the Xfinity Series' BetMGM 300 at Charlotte after a series of late cautions allowed Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron to take charge and maintain P1 before taking the checkered flag.

Reigning Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier, who pilots the #7 Chevy for JRM, finished the race in P4.

Justin Allgaier comes clean on his blunder that cost Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s JRM a potential Charlotte win

Justin Allgaier made a pivotal decision in the BetMGM 300 that cost him the lead of the race and eventually a win. Allgaier was leading under caution on lap 180, where he made the decision to stay out on track instead of getting new rubber like most of his competitors.

Ad

This decision came with a heavy price, eventually sending him home with a P4 result despite having led 103 laps. Following the end of the race, Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s champion driver shared his thoughts on his Charlotte result.

"Justin Allgaier: "Just disappointed," he tells @AlanCavanna. "All those cautions, let those guys catch up on fresh tires. This one's on my shoulders ... Memorial Day weekend means a lot, wanted to win today. Probably should've won had we just pitted with the field. Disappointed."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, NASCAR will race at Nashville Superspeedway next weekend, starting with the Rackley Roofing 200 Truck Series race on Friday, May 30.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vardaan Kochhar Vardaan grew up loving all kinds of sports—football, hockey, polo, even esports. But over time, motorsports stole his attention. He started with Formula One, drawn in by the speed and strategy, but soon found himself captivated by NASCAR.



What began as casual interest turned into a full-blown passion. He dived into the mechanics of racing, the personalities behind the wheel, and the thrilling world of stock cars, following every race with dedication.



When he’s not immersed in motorsports, Vardaan enjoys filmmaking and the magic of cinema. Storytelling, whether on screen or at the track, keeps his creativity fueled. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.