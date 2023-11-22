Dale Earnhardt Jr. sums up Kyle Busch's first season with RCR as “a tale of two halves”

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch had a good but not great debut season at Richard Childress Racing. He finished P25 in the season finale race at Phoenix Raceway earlier this season and ended the season in 14th place in the final championship standings.

On the latest episode of “The Dale Jr. Download”, Dale Earnhardt Jr. reviewed Busch’s 2023 campaign that ended at the Round of 16 of the playoffs.

Earnhardt Jr. called Busch’s first year at RCR a “tale of two-halves” because the first half of the season was filled with success but in the second half, he lost the momentum.

“Kyle Busch, three wins, first year at RCR, I would say it was a tale of two-halves man. The first half of the year very good, very promising, expecting improvements and expecting that to continue to evolve. But the second half of the year man, they just sort of lost something. In those handful of races, for whatever reason, they really struggled to make speed and it seemed that you know at times Kyle was bewildered on what they needed to do,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. as quoted by sportsrush.com.

Busch earned all his three wins within the first 15 races of the season and in the business end of the regular season he found himself struggling as he scored only one top-five finish.

“I think this is a very interesting off-season for Kyle Busch” – Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. believes that off-season will be very crucial for the #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet team to make changes to get back on the winning ways.

Further in his podcast, speaking about how Busch and his team can improve, Earnhart Jr. said:

“I think this is a very interesting off-season for Kyle Busch and that team. What changes can be made, what can they do to get back to where they were at the beginning of this year and trend-forward right? Be able to get that car up front and stay there consistently,” Junior expressed about the #8 team for the next season.

Kyle Busch had a much better 2023 season than the previous one with Joe Gibbs Racing. The #8 driver will stay consistent throughout the 2024 season to reach the championship 4 race for the title contention.