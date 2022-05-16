"I don’t even want to be a part of this" - Dale Earnhardt Jr. talks about the autograph that makes him 'uncomfortable'

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s immense love for racing has made him one of the most notable drivers in stock car racing. Despite his retirement, the able son of Dale Earnhardt Sr. has managed to carve a line that has kept him relevant outside the track.

Being a racing enthusiast and a celebrity at the same time, signing autographs is part of his schedule whenever he’s around NASCAR fans. In most cases, celebrities always have a place that they feel uncomfortable putting a sign on for different reasons.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is among the celebrities who feel uncomfortable when it comes to signing autographs. According to the NBC Sports analyst, putting his signature on his fans' body parts doesn’t impress him at all.

Derek Musard @DerekMusard Dale Earnhardt Jr Signing Autographs Prior to Driver's Meeting Dale Earnhardt Jr Signing Autographs Prior to Driver's Meeting https://t.co/FUry93ZkQb

One of the main reasons why he avoids placing an autograph on the skin is that the sign doesn’t come out as clearly as it is supposed to.

Speaking about his experience signing autographs on his podcast, Dale Jr. said:

“People ask you to autograph their arm, their shoulder. For me, that’s uncomfortable, it makes me uncomfortable.”

Jordan Bianchi @Jordan_Bianchi Dale Earnhardt Jr. waved off a ride on a golf cart to continue signing autographs post race. Dale Earnhardt Jr. waved off a ride on a golf cart to continue signing autographs post race. https://t.co/5zaFpRWNm2

Dale Earnhardt Jr. also gave an incident that happened in a recent autograph session where he said:

“I was at an autograph session the other week, and a guy came up and he was like, ‘I want you to autograph my arm. I’m going to get it tattooed.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, this is such a terrible decision. I don’t even want to be a part of this.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. replied to a fan's letter 18 years later

In 2021, one of his die-hard fans from Missouri disclosed how he sent a letter to Dale Earnhardt Jr. requesting his signature in 2002. The letter, however, never got a reply until 18 years later.

According to the Missouri native, at the time he was receiving mail from Earnhardt in 2020, he had even forgotten about mailing it to his address.

Meanwhile, in his 19 years of racing, Dale Jr.'s winning record wasn’t that pleasing as he only won 10% of the races he participated in. He won 26 out of 260 races and recorded only 15 poles, but he always emerged as the most popular driver in the Cup Series for the longest period.

When he decided to venture into the media, where he has been very open about his personal life. Consequently, his fan base grew tremendously, making him one of the most loved drivers both on and off track.

Edited by Anurag C