Dale Earnhardt Jr. teams up with wife Amy in new Mother’s Day video

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife, Amy Earnhardt, shared a special video wishing all mothers a happy Mother’s Day. In the video, they enjoyed cocktails made with High Rock Vodka (a brand he co-created with Amy).

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is not just a spokesperson for the brand but also a co-creator and equity partner. He is trying to build the brand alongside Amy in collaboration with Sugarlands Distilling Company. The vodka’s 88 proof is a direct nod to Dale Jr.’s now iconic #88. The number also holds significance for the family as his grandfather, Ralph Earnhardt, raced with the #88. The intention outlined by the couple is to build a legacy brand they can pass on to their children. To Inc., Earnhardt said on the brand:

"Amy and I want to build businesses we can pass on to our kids... Since we're doing this for the long term, it makes it easy to invest time and money. It makes it easy to work hard and sacrifice to make this succeed."

In a recent video, the couple was seen wishing all the mothers around the world on Mother’s Day. They drank cocktails made out of their brand of vodka. Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared the video on X with the caption:

"Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms. #highrockmoments"

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy met in 2009 when Junior had hired the then Miss Reimann to renovate his Kannapolis, NC home. The two developed a quick connection and kept their romance quiet for two years before going public in 2011. Junior proposed to Amy in 2015 and got married in 2016 at Childress Vineyards. The two have two daughters, Isla Rose and Nicole Lorraine.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy reveal the yearly challenge about their marriage

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy recently shared a lighthearted challenge they face each year regarding their wedding anniversary. Married on New Year's Eve in December 2016, the couple admitted on their "Bless Your 'Hardt" podcast that calculating how many years they've been married can be confusing due to the unique timing of their wedding date. Both joked about the difficulty of "math-ing" their anniversary, with Amy pointing out that getting married on December 31 makes it tricky to count the years, and Dale Jr. humorously agreed that it's not their strong suit.

"The size of her shoes, the clothes that she wears, the color of her eyes, all of those things. Put her birthday in there. All the things that are very important to remember. Make a note. And that way, bam. You can even categorize it in specific moments like Mother's Day, birthday, and think about, okay, here's a list of things, here's her expectations," Dale Earnhardt Jr. described. [2:30]

Amy endorsed the idea, teasing that the note should be started well before the eighth wedding anniversary, subtly poking fun at Dale Jr.'s occasional forgetfulness.

