Dale Earnhardt Jr. teases podcast episode with ‘The Intimidator’s’ former NASCAR team owner

Former NASCAR driver and JR Motorsports owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. introduced Richard Childress as the first guest of the year for his Dale Jr. Download podcast. The latter owns Richard Childress Racing and shares a long history with the Earnhardt family.

Dale Jr's father, Dale Earnhardt Sr., remains one of the best drivers that ever stepped into the NASCAR field. A seven-time Cup Series champion, he raced with Richard Childress Racing all his career, beginning in 1984. Despite owning a team in the future, 'The Intimidator' continued with RCR, thus forming a strong bond with the team owner.

As the Dale Jr Download podcast prepares for its first episode of the year, Dirty Mo Media, their network, revealed the first guest, Richard Childress.

"First guest of the year? You know we had to start off with some heat! 🔥," the caption read.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. retired from the NASCAR Cup Series at the end of the 2017 season. Being a fan favorite throughout his career, the 50-year-old gave himself a new start in the broadcasting side of the sport. He owns Dirty Mo Media, the network that hosts various podcasts, including the Dale Jr Download, Actions Detrimental, and Door, Bumper, Clear.

Earnhardt Jr. also participates in the Xfinity Series on a part-time basis with his team, JR Motorsports. He co-owns it with his sister Kelley Earnhardt Miller, LW Miller, and Rick Hendrick.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. suggests keeping Bowman Gray on the NASCAR schedule

NASCAR returned to the Bowman Gray Stadium (a.k.a. the Madhouse) for the first time since 1971. The quarter-mile track was the venue for this year's pre-season Cook Out Clash. The event was extremely successful. The tickets were sold out months ago, and fans loved every bit of intense racing that they witnessed on the oval.

With such amazing racing in store at the track, Dale Earnhardt Jr. feels that it should be kept on the schedule in the future as well. Furthermore, he suggested that NASCAR could hold the All-Star Race on this track because, with such a huge prize at the end of the checkered flag, the racing would be even more intense.

"I would even consider moving the all-star race to Bowman Gray Stadium. Think about how good it raced. Imagine that track with some temp in it and a million dollars on the line," Dale Earnhardt Jr. said.

"I think everybody would be a little bit more aggressive. You go back to Bowman Gray and do this again next year to start the year off is a great way to get everybody excited about Daytona... To continue racing at Bowman Gray, they can have the all-star race there," he concluded.

The race was a huge success for NASCAR and for the organizers as well. The track witnessed major restoration ahead of the race and was updated with state-of-the-art facilities.

