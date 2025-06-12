Dale Earnhardt Jr. teases “solid field of cars” from personally owned racing series

Dale Earnhardt Jr. triggered excitement and promised a “solid field of cars” for the upcoming race in the CARS Tour. Mini’s Mission 125 is set to take place at Dominion Raceway and is an important race on the calendar.

The Mini's Mission 125 CARS Tour is centred around raising awareness and support for paediatric cancer while also providing a memorable racing experience for families affected by childhood cancer. Mini’s Mission was founded by driver Mini Tyrell after his childhood friend was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

It is a non-profit organisation that has raised over $800,000 for pediatric cancer. The event at Dominion Raceway integrates charity with motorsports by hosting families from hospitals and foundations, offering them special experiences.

On the racing front, the Mini’s Mission 125 is a pivotal stop in the zMAX CARS Tour Late Model Stock Car Series. It is a track that has seen eight different winners in each of its eight previous CARS Tour events. The field is stacked with local favourites and rising stars, including Mini Tyrrell, Dustin Storm, Conner Weddell, and past champions like Doug Barnes Jr. and Daniel Silvestri.

Dale Jr. tweeted, sharing the teaser for the race at Dominion Raceway.

"Exciting weekend! Solid field of cars."

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is deeply involved in the CARS Tour, a prominent stock car racing series, focused on a late model and pro late model divisions primarily in the Southeastern United States. He is the co-owner with Kevin Harvick, Jeff Burton, and Justin Marks, but also competes in select races for the series

Dale Earnhardt Jr. issues open challenge regarding CARS Tour

Dale Earnhardt Jr. issued an open challenge regarding the CARS Tour, emphasizing its value as a premier developmental ground for young racing talent. As a co-owner of the series, Earnhardt Jr. highlighted on his podcast, the Dale Jr. Download, that the CARS Tour consistently produces high-caliber drivers like William Byron, Ty Gibbs, Cory Heim, Josh Berry, and others who have advanced to national prominence. He asserted that the series is the best place for aspiring drivers to learn true racecraft.

"I'm glad all the great drivers coming out of the CARS Tour. Cory Heim, Josh Berry, Carson Kvpail, Butterbean ... bunch of good talent coming out through the series. If you want to have a chance to kind of be racing in front of the right people and get attention on what you're able to do behind the wheel of a race car. Plus, I think the CARS Tour is the best place to learn racecraft. Tell me another series out there. I'll put it up against any of them in terms of trying to just teach somebody how to race and and get through an event," said Dale Jr. [3:25 onwards]

Earnhardt Jr. also pointed out the unique opportunities the CARS Tour offers for exposure, noting that racing in front of the right people can help drivers get noticed and advance their careers.

