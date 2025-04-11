Dale Earnhardt Jr. tests his iconic No. 8 at Cordele Motor Speedway

Dale Earnhardt Jr. reunited with his iconic No. 8 car at Cordele Motor Speedway in Georgia. The number 8 has a deep history with Earnhardt's family. Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s grandfather, Ralph Earnhardt, and his father, Dale Earnhardt Sr., both used the number 8 car. Dale Jr. is testing the Budweiser 8 car.

Ad

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is also deeply associated with the No. 8 car, as he ran the No. 8 car for most of his Cup Series career when he used to race for the team owned by his father, Dale Earnhardt, Inc. Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be leading an entry list of 60 drivers across both CARS Tour divisions for Saturday's race at Cordele Motor Speedway. The race on Saturday will be Earnhardt Jr.’s fifth CARS Tour race. Notably, he is a Cars Tour co-owner. He shared an Instagram story and a post on the same platform to let his fans know that he is ready for the event with his iconic No. 8.

Ad

Trending

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Iconic No.8 Car | Source: Instagram/@dalejr

Ad

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was recently surrounded by controversy for his No. 8 car. He sought to reclaim the trademark rights for the number after his stepmother, Teresa Earnhardt, allowed the registration to lapse. This led to a dispute with Lamar Jackson, an NFL player who also uses the number 8 on his jersey and has registered "ERA 8". Speaking about this incident, Dale Jr. said:

"I learned on social media about the same time as everyone else did that Lamar was contesting our trademark application, he wasn't suing me, he's just contesting it," Dale Jr. said on his Dale Jr Download podcast.

Ad

When Dale Earnhardt Jr. moved to Hendrick Motorsports, he was unable to keep the No.8 on his car. Thus, he took this opportunity to take the trademark for the No. 8 for his own team, JR Motorsports. Dale Jr. expressed that he felt that the trademark contest was for Bud 8, but when he learned that it was for JR Motorsports, he backed off.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. praises Rick Hendrick's men after Darlington

After an exhilarating and intense race at Darlington, Dale Jr. praised teams for making bold moves. The Damaged Vehicle Policy (DVP) played a big role in determining the race results in Darlington.

Ad

Dale Jr. praised the efforts of the crew to get Kyle Larson's car up and running. Dale Jr. shed light on the new DVP rules and praised NASCAR's adrenaline-filled saga.

"So with the new policy allowing Larson and his team to go repair the car, people were like, oh well, looky here, now is this appropriate, I guess some people want to look at it and go, now we’ve got a new problem. No, this is not a new problem. This is the way it’s been for 70 years up until the DVP policy came into effect. Cars could get out there and do this all the time," Dale Jr. said on the Dale Jr. Download podcast.

Ad

NASCAR: Goodyear 400 - Source: Imagn

The race was won by Denny Hamlin, his second consecutive win after Martinsville. He went on to win due to a fast pitstop by his pit crew, which got him the lead.

As the NASCAR season continues to unfold, with new chapters and entertainment, fans can expect a thrilling showdown as Dale Jr. is gearing up for the zMax cars tour this weekend at Cordele Motor Speedway in Georgia.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hiten Dutta Hiten Dutta

19 years old

Gurgaon Know More