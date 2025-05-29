Dale Earnhardt Jr. “thanks” IndyCar superstar Josef Newgarden for his special gesture

Dale Earnhardt Jr. showed appreciation for IndyCar Series superstar Josef Newgarden on his Instagram account. He received a PR package from Newgarden's collaboration with The Nash Collection, which included Indy 500-themed merchandise, and he thanked the latter for the same.

Ad

While Earnhardt Jr. is among the most respected personalities in NASCAR, Newgarden is a 34-year-old IndyCar Series driver for Team Penske. Driving the #2 Chevrolet, the open-wheel car racer has two series championships (2017 and 2019) and two Indy 500 victories (2023 and 2024).

Following the 2025 Indy 500, where Josef Newgarden came short of a three-peat, Dale Earnhardt Jr. received items like a t-shirt and a cap from the collaboration.

“Thanks @josefnewgarden,” the former #88 Hendrick Motorsports driver wrote on Instagram.

Ad

Trending

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Instagram story - Source: @dalejr on IG

Both Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Josef Newgarden had busy schedules last Sunday, with the Team Penske driver settling with a DNF after serving a penalty that put him at the back of the Indy 500 starting grid. Earnhardt Jr., on the other hand, was at Charlotte Motor Speedway for Amazon Prime's coverage of the Coca-Cola 600.

Ad

The 26-time Cup race winner was in the commentary booth with his former HMS crew chief, Steve Letarte, and veteran sportscaster, Adam Alexander. He witnessed Kyle Larson attempt The Double (competing in the Coca-Cola 600 and Indy 500 on the same day) and Ross Chastain win the 600-mile race.

Dale Jr. will return to NASCAR with Prime for the next four races, including the inaugural Mexico City stop on June 15. The media company will conclude its broadcasting duties at Pocono Raceway, with TNT Sports taking over at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Ad

“I can't believe he went”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Kyle Larson's The Double attempt

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was in disbelief at how Kyle Larson managed The Double last weekend. He was impressed with Larson attending the pre-race activities like photo shoots before entering the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600, which, unfortunately, didn't end well.

Speaking with NASCAR Insider Jordan Bianchi on the Dale Jr. Download podcast, the 50-year-old Kannapolis native said:

Ad

“We would all probably be impressed if we got a physical shot of his calendar of May. If you could put his calendar on a sheet of paper or on a tablet in front of you and look at it, I bet you wouldn't believe what this kid had to do, and the responsibilities, traveling back and forth, meet and greets, photo shoots, more photo shoots, media requests.” [42:43]

Ad

After his podcast guest pointed out that Larson participated in practice, qualifying, and the awarding ceremony at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Dale Jr. stated:

“I can't believe he went. Yeah, like I would have been like ‘Man, I'm tired, I'm done'.”

Ad

To recall, Larson crashed on lap 91 of the Indy 500, forcing his early exit from the prestigious race. His run in the Coca-Cola 600 was also cut short after getting collected by Daniel Suarez in the infield grass on lap 245.

At the end of the Charlotte race, Ross Chastain bagged his first win of the year in the #1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet. He joined the post-race show with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and the other Prime broadcast members, including Corey LaJoie, Carl Edwards, and Danielle Trotta.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zarec Sanchez Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.



Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.



While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.



He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.