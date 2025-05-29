Dale Earnhardt Jr. “thanks” IndyCar superstar Josef Newgarden for his special gesture

Dale Earnhardt Jr. showed appreciation for IndyCar Series superstar Josef Newgarden on his Instagram account. He received a PR package from Newgarden's collaboration with The Nash Collection, which included Indy 500-themed merchandise, and he thanked the latter for the same.
While Earnhardt Jr. is among the most respected personalities in NASCAR, Newgarden is a 34-year-old IndyCar Series driver for Team Penske. Driving the #2 Chevrolet, the open-wheel car racer has two series championships (2017 and 2019) and two Indy 500 victories (2023 and 2024).
Following the 2025 Indy 500, where Josef Newgarden came short of a three-peat, Dale Earnhardt Jr. received items like a t-shirt and a cap from the collaboration.
“Thanks @josefnewgarden,” the former #88 Hendrick Motorsports driver wrote on Instagram.
Both Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Josef Newgarden had busy schedules last Sunday, with the Team Penske driver settling with a DNF after serving a penalty that put him at the back of the Indy 500 starting grid. Earnhardt Jr., on the other hand, was at Charlotte Motor Speedway for Amazon Prime's coverage of the Coca-Cola 600.
The 26-time Cup race winner was in the commentary booth with his former HMS crew chief, Steve Letarte, and veteran sportscaster, Adam Alexander. He witnessed Kyle Larson attempt The Double (competing in the Coca-Cola 600 and Indy 500 on the same day) and Ross Chastain win the 600-mile race.
Dale Jr. will return to NASCAR with Prime for the next four races, including the inaugural Mexico City stop on June 15. The media company will conclude its broadcasting duties at Pocono Raceway, with TNT Sports taking over at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
“I can't believe he went”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Kyle Larson's The Double attempt
Dale Earnhardt Jr. was in disbelief at how Kyle Larson managed The Double last weekend. He was impressed with Larson attending the pre-race activities like photo shoots before entering the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600, which, unfortunately, didn't end well.
Speaking with NASCAR Insider Jordan Bianchi on the Dale Jr. Download podcast, the 50-year-old Kannapolis native said:
“We would all probably be impressed if we got a physical shot of his calendar of May. If you could put his calendar on a sheet of paper or on a tablet in front of you and look at it, I bet you wouldn't believe what this kid had to do, and the responsibilities, traveling back and forth, meet and greets, photo shoots, more photo shoots, media requests.” [42:43]
After his podcast guest pointed out that Larson participated in practice, qualifying, and the awarding ceremony at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Dale Jr. stated:
“I can't believe he went. Yeah, like I would have been like ‘Man, I'm tired, I'm done'.”
To recall, Larson crashed on lap 91 of the Indy 500, forcing his early exit from the prestigious race. His run in the Coca-Cola 600 was also cut short after getting collected by Daniel Suarez in the infield grass on lap 245.
At the end of the Charlotte race, Ross Chastain bagged his first win of the year in the #1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet. He joined the post-race show with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and the other Prime broadcast members, including Corey LaJoie, Carl Edwards, and Danielle Trotta.
