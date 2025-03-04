Dale Earnhardt Jr. toasts “a couple of Connor wins” for JR Motorsports over the weekend 

Dale Earnhardt Jr. took to the social media platform Instagram to celebrate the victories of JR Motorsport drivers in the past week of racing, i.e., the first week of March 2025. The former NASCAR driver celebrated the wins of Connor Zilisch and Connor Hall in their respective series.

Dale Earnhardt Jr uploaded a story on his Instagram from what looked like a debrief session with the rest of the team back at the team base. Dale Jr. can be spotted talking with a mic in his hand while Connor Zilisch and Connor Hall stand next to the co-owner.

Dale Earnhardt Jr held a beer as he addressed the team. However, Connor Zilisch can be seen holding a can of Red Bull in his hand. The 18-year-old fetched the energy drink brand sponsorship earlier this year and even celebrated the recent win with a Red Bull. The caption of the Instagram story read:

“Toasting to a couple Connor wins @connorhallweb @connorzilisch”

Image credits: Instagram/@dalejr

Connor Hall participates in the Late Model Stock Car series for JR Motorsports, driving the No. 88 Chevrolet. Hall started the 125-lap race at the New River All American Speedway in pole position and dominated to take the chequered flag in P1, bringing home the win for JR Motorsports.

Connor Zilisch, on the other hand, drives for Team Trackhouse in the NASCAR Cup Series but is affiliated with and drives for JR Motorsports in the Xfinity series. Zilisch took to the Focused Health 250 at the Circuit of the Americas in the No. 88 JR Motorsports Xfinity entry and won to make it a double win for the team to celebrate.

Both Connor Zilisch and Connor Hall shared the story uploaded by Dale Earnhardt Jr. on their Instagram accounts as well.

Image credits: Instagram/@connorzilisch

Image credits: Instagram/@connorhallweb

While it was a straightforward win for Hall, the road to glory for the 18-year-old wasn't that easy, as Zilisch faced adversity early in the race yet made a comeback and won.

“Very proud of Connor Zilisch”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. celebrates JR Motorsports driver’s Xfinity win at COTA

The 18-year-old started the race in pole position but was penalized early in the race following a commitment line violation and was sent to the back of the grid. In a late restart, Zilisch managed to make up positions and get behind the race leader and teammate Carson Kvapil.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s drivers fought for the lead in the final laps before Zilisch passed Kvapil, who suffered a front tire blowout later in the race. The 18-year-old led the most laps at COTA, came back from the adversity of the penalty and still managed to win the race.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. took to social media platform X and celebrated Zilisch’s win as he tweeted:

“Very proud of @ConnorZilisch and @Mardylindley and the @JRMotorsports team. That battle with Carson made me nauseous. Gonna be a fun but very stressful year! 😀😀😀💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼.”

Expand Tweet

However, the Cup Series race at COTA, the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, didn't go as planned for Connor Zilisch, with the 18-year-old retiring from the race and finishing P37 in the classification.

