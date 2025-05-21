Dale Earnhardt Jr. treads with caution over change of guard in NASCAR broadcasting

By Shaharyar
Modified May 21, 2025 11:30 GMT
Amazon Debuts Inaugural Upfront Presentation - Source: Getty
Amazon Debuts Inaugural Upfront Presentation - Source: Getty

Dale Earnhardt Jr. expressed his excitement with Prime taking over the broadcasting duties in NASCAR. The Amazon-owned venture will become the official broadcasting partner for the sport from Coke 600 onwards for five races until Pocono.

Ad

Speaking about it on the Dale Jr. Download, the NASCAR Hall of Famer said that despite Amazon's inexperience with NASCAR, he's excited about it. Dale Earnhardt Jr. mentioned that Prime has 'a great team,' which aims to deliver 'pretty interesting content' for fans (6:20).

"I think there'll be some ways that, I say this carefully because I don't think that one TV partner is better than the other and I don't think you would ever have that conversation publicly, but I know that Amazon will bring some new ideas just like anybody.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Amazon, if you looked at any of their NFL coverage, they got some neat bells and whistles, some stuff on the screen that's different, fun, new ways to deliver the the information and data that they have. And there's so much information coming off of the Next Gen car that Amazon's going to try to use it in unique ways."
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

He referenced how when one gets a new crew chief, they bring in their methods. Earnhardt also spoke about Steve Letarte's role in the Prime booth.

He said that Letarte, a former crew chief and an experienced analyst, will help fans understand the data from the Next Gen car. He remarked that fans will have fun, be surprised and 'happy to see' what Prime has in store for its five races.

Ad

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has practised his tools ahead of his first Cup race as an analyst in years

Following his retirement from NASCAR as a full-time driver, Dale Earnhardt Jr. has remained a big part of the sport through the role of a broadcaster, anxious to get in the booth and get to work.

Ad

Junior was a big stable of the NBC team from 2018 until 2023. But since his contract was up at the end of the 2023 season, he hasn't been a part of a booth for a Cup race.

That's why he claimed feeling "anxious" for the broadcasting opportunity in the Coke 600. Nevertheless, Earnhardt mentioned that his recent booth stint in CARS Tour allowed him to practice his skills.

"Been a long time since I've actually called a Cup race," he said. (7:33) "I've been practicing a little bit. I got to do the Flo Pro Late Model race at Orange County and then I did the Late Model or the Pro Late Model race again at Wilkesboro. Also did the late Model Stock race with Kevin Harvick which was also on Flo and FOX Sports 1."

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recalled briefly working with FOX Sports as a "neat" experience. It's worth mentioning that before joining NBC Sports in 2018, he had a few guest experiences in the booth with FOX.

About the author
Shaharyar

Shaharyar

Twitter icon

Shaharyar is one of the most experienced NASCAR journalists at Sportskeeda, having also worked in the motorsports journalism industry for over 3 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked with Essentially Sports.

In addition to watching as many races as possible and tracking all the storylines on raceday, he aims to be attentive and objective in his reportage by cross-referencing all the information he obtains with multiple sources. Shaharyar also tries to be empathetic with his coverage and understand the emotions of athletes and fans alike.

Although he admires Max Verstappen due to the hard work that has gone behind his recent dominance, he also has a soft spot for Charles Leclerc and Ferrari. Having covered NASCAR for quite some time, Shaharyar is resigned to the fact that it will struggle to eclipse F1 due to its old-school nature, though he believes the series has its own merits, just as F1 has limitations.

Shaharyar is also an indie filmmaker and his spare time is largely spent on that field either writing, directing, or editing a story or a project to make it come to life.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications