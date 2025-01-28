Dale Earnhardt Jr. unleashes biting critique on NASCAR’s decision destroying the sport’s legitimacy: “It’s unnecessary”

NASCAR's updated waiver system has invited scathing criticism from Dale Earnhardt Jr. The 26-time Cup Series race winner expressed that the waiver was unnecessary and suggested that it has destroyed high-octane racing's legitimacy.

The sanctioning body implemented major changes beginning the 2025 NASCAR season. According to the new rule, a driver who is ineligible for a medical waiver and fails to mark their presence in a regular season race could receive a grant to contest in the playoffs albeit with a ceiling of 2000 playoff points.

The argument surrounding waivers is that the championship caliber drivers could be safeguarded from early elimination. However, if a driver has accumulated sufficient points like Kyle Larson did despite missing the Coca-Cola 600 due to the Indy 500, they can secure a spot on the road to the championship nonetheless.

Thus, Dale Earnhardt Jr. opined that there's no need for a waiver system in the first place.

"I don't think there should be a medical waiver, I don't think there should be any waiver whatsoever. Like, you show up you race you get points, if you don't start the race you don't get the points, you just don't...I don't love the optics of it," Junior said via Dale Jr. Download (19:05).

The 15-time Most Popular Driver Award winner presented an example in light of the waiver system of when NASCAR twisted the rules to ensure big names enter the Clash at the Bowman Gray Stadium, outlining that such a decision takes the sport's legitimacy for a toss. He then said the waiver rule is "unnecessary" as drivers won't skip the race even if they have punched the playoff ticket; because the contractual obligations force them to contest in every race until the team and the driver mutually agree not to.

"There are all kinds of mechanisms in place without the waiver (to put the driver on the track), it's not necessary. Denny Hamlin cannot turn the machine off and just say, 'Yep, we're not going to run this week, car ain't going to the track, I'm not going to be there' That ain't happening, it just ain't gonna happen, the waiver's unnecessary," Dale Earnhardt Jr. said (24:06).

While Dale Jr. was critical about the waiver, he gave an optimistic take on the Open Exemption Provisional.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. makes his feelings known about NASCAR letting Helio Castroneves race in the Daytona 500

Among the slew of changes in the rulebook, NASCAR introduced the Open Exemption Provisional for 'world-class' drivers of other motorsports disciplines a guaranteed entry into any Cup Series race. And four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves is the beneficiary of the rule.

The three-time 24 Hours of Daytona winner will pilot Trackhouse Racing's Project 91 machine, the #91 Chevrolet Camaro for his first-ever NASCAR race.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was excited about how things would fare following the IndyCar legend's Daytona run, making his opinion clear about why bringing Castroneves aboard is beneficial.

"I think the dude's a good guy, he's got the credentials, and he'll be a good media story, he'll be a great interview all weekend, there will a good buzz around what he's trying to accomplish or people who love IndyCar specifically will be tuning in and paying attention," Junior said via Dale Jr. Download (41:33).

It's worth mentioning that Helio Castroneves is under no compulsion to qualify for the Daytona 500. However, if he does qualify, the field would be stacked with 40 NextGen cars instead of 41.

