Dale Earnhardt Jr. unpacks why Bubba Wallace’s Indy win resonated strongly with the NASCAR industry: “We all know some of those stories”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. opened up about the importance of Bubba Wallace's victory in Indianapolis and how it resonated with &quot;a lot of people&quot; in the industry. Speaking about the 23XI Racing driver's celebrated win, the former NASCAR man explained how Wallace &quot;went through&quot; personal hardships at one point in life and then bounced back to come out on top.Wallace claimed the Brickyard 400 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway last Sunday, his first win of the season. Besides this, it was also the 23XI Racing driver's first win in three years, as Wallace won his last race back in September 2022.As Wallace claimed a victory for the first time in three years, here's what Earnhardt Jr. had to say about it:&quot;You know, he went through a lot of things personally and found his path with his marriage, creating a family. He's been able to put himself in a position, I think at 23XI with Denny [Hamlin] and Michael [Jordan], there's a lot of people around him, that can help him. I have seen him get better control over the internal things going on.&quot;&quot;You love to see the results. I think that's why this win is so popular among the peers and other people in the industry, and we kind of know some of those stories about what he's dealt with, and some of the struggles that he's dealt with off the racetrack, think that's why a lot of people are glad to see him sort of coming into his own as a human being,&quot; Earnhardt Jr. further added. (0:52 onwards)The #23 driver started his race from second place, after losing pole to Joe Gibbs Racing's Chase Briscoe. He remained at the same place in Stage 1, but moved down to 10th place in Stage 2. However, Wallace came out on top in the final Stage as the 23XI man denied Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson to take the Checkered Flag.Bubba Wallace's victory has come at the nick of time when his team, 23XI Racing, is going through the tumultuous lawsuit against NASCAR, an action that has significantly impacted the team's operation. Wallace's win at this time is sure to give the team a huge boost and impetus.Bubba Wallace let his feelings known after winning the Brickyard 400 at IndianapolisNASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace (23) celebrates on the yard of bricks Sunday, July 27, 2025, during the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway - Source: ImagnBubba Wallace shared his thoughts after he claimed the Brickyard 400 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Speaking about his race, here's what the 23XI Racing driver said in the post-race interview:&quot;It’s unbelievable,” Wallace said. “To win here at the Brickyard, knowing how big this race is, knowing all the noise that's going on in the background, to set that all aside is a testament to these people here on this 23 team. It's been getting old right around the cut line (for the playoffs). (Via NASCAR)Currently, Bubba Wallace is in 11th place in the regular season championship with 550 points after 22 races. Besides the victory, the #23 driver claimed four Top 5s, eight Top 10s, and led 136 laps. His average start position has been 16.955, and his average finish position has been 18.727.