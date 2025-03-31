Dale Earnhardt Jr. unveils CARS Tour prize money chart 

Dale Earnhardt Jr., a NASCAR legend and the co-owner of CARS Tour, revealed the prize money for the LMSC Racing on X. The pool is divided based on performance, with the first place winning $10,000.

The CARS Tour is a prominent Late Model Stock Car (LMSC) and Pro Late Model touring series in the United States. Consisting of two main divisions, the Late Model Stock Car and Pro Late Model, it acts as a stepping stone for drivers hoping to apply their trade in the national series. LMSC is a type of stock racing that takes place on a short track, based on a NASCAR national touring car chassis.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., alongside Kevin Harvick, Jeff Burton, and Justin Marks, acquired the CARS Tour in January 2023 to promote its growth and longevity. Earnhardt Jr. has been a part of races at North Wilkesboro Speedway and Florence Motor Speedway to highlight other drivers who can be future stars of NASCAR.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. revealed the prize for the LMSC events, which will start in two weeks. The top prize is $10,000, the second is $5,000, and the third is $4,250. He posted on X:

Dale Earnhardt Jr., a member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame, has been a popular figure in the sport. Over his career, he has won the title of most popular driver 15 times. He is the son of legendary racer Dale Earnhardt Sr., a seven-time NASCAR Winston Cup champion.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recalls the time he threatened his crew with a hammer

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recounted a heated moment from a 2009 interview, where he threatened his pit crew with a hammer due to a loose wheel issue at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Driving for Hendrick Motorsports at the time, Earnhardt Jr. was frustrated and expressed his anger over the radio, making the colorful threat to emphasize the seriousness of ensuring the wheels were properly secured.

Earnhardt Jr. explained that his outburst was driven by the frustration and discomfort of driving with a loose wheel, constantly worrying about it coming off.

"There's what they call 'Radioactive.' Every driver has multiple YouTube clips of themselves that fans have put together of all of their worst moments," said Jr. in an interview with Bussin' With the Boys.

"There's one clip on there where I'm driving around and I got a loose wheel, and I was so mad, I was like, 'Y'all, if this f***ing wheel comes off, I'm hitting every one of you in the hand with a hammer,'" he added.

He wanted his pit crew to understand the severity of the situation and the impact it could have had on his race.

"I was like, 'I don't know how to make you all understand like this is not fun for me to be out here wondering if this wheel is going to come off or not,'" Dale Jr. concluded.

Despite the tense moment, Earnhardt Jr. finished 11th in the race. He broke his 143-race winless streak later on in 2012 with a victory at the Quicken Loans 400 at Michigan International Speedway.

