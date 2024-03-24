Dale Earnhardt Jr. voices concerns over NASCAR's challenging track limits amid driver penalties at COTA

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. was not a happy man following the enormous number of track penalties that were levied upon drivers in the recent Xfinity and Truck Series races at COTA.

As NASCAR returned to action for its fifth Truck and Xfinity Series races of the season at Circuit of the Americas, chaos was on the horizon. However, what ensued in both races was perhaps too frustrating to handle for some, including legendary driver and two-time Xfinity Series champion Dale Jr.

The race saw a total of 37 track-limit penalties being laid in both the Xfinity and Truck races combined, with 17 going to the former and 20 to the latter. Brandon Jones, driver for Dale Jr. owned-JR Motorsports, had his stage win snatched away courtesy of a track limit penalty.

Expressing his frustration with the events that transpired, Dale Earnhardt Jr., who fields four cars in the Xfinity Series, took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to voice his frustration and wrote:

"It’s ok to love Nascar and hate track limits at the same time. This is also a good lesson in learning to control (my) anger and frustration."

Sam Mayer was the best-performing JR Motorsports driver on the night. He secured a ninth-place finish piloting the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. to make Xfinity Series return in Bristol

The 49-year-old driver, who last competed at Homestead-Miami Speedway in the Xfinity Series last season, is set to make his NASCAR return at Bristol Motor Speedway later this year.

Earnhardt will take the reins of the No. 88 Chevrolet for his own team JR Motorsports and will compete in the Food City 300 race on September 20th.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. also signed a multi-year sponsorship renewal with Hellmann's and Unilever. The deal will turn through the 2026 NASCAR season. As a part of the deal, both brands will also serve as Earnhardt's sponsor on the No. 88 Chevrolet later this year.

Speaking of their renewal, Dale Earnhardt Jr. stated in a press release:

"We are grateful for Unilever and Hellmann’s continued support and partnership. They have played a huge role in our organization and our success ever since the early days of JR Motorsports, both on and off the track. We’re looking forward to seeing what the future holds."

Dale Earnhardt Jr. competed in two races last season, securing a 30th-place DNF and a fifth-place finish in Bristol and Homestead-Miami, respectively.