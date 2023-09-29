Dale Earnhardt Jr. welcomes the decision of North Wilkesboro Speedway hosting NASCAR All-Star Race again in 2024

The 40th running of the NASCAR All-Star Race next year is going to see the event's return to North Wilkesboro Speedway, with Dale Earnhardt Jr. suitably pleased. One of the key driving forces behind the old oval's return to the calendar earlier this year, Earnhardt Jr.'s activism surrounding the 0.625-mile-long facility saw the drivers take to the old, weathered-in surface for a chance to win a million dollars.

NASCAR President Steve Phelps announced the track's return for next season with the dates for the All-Star weekend set on May 17-19, 2024, in front of the North Carolina Legislative Building in Raleigh. Other notable guests present for the announcement were Speedway Motorsports CEO Marcus Smith, along with Senate Majority Leader Paul Newton and House Speaker Tim Moore.

2023 All-Star Race winner Kyle Larson was also seen at the venue with Wilkes County officials including Rep. Jeffrey Elmore and Sen. Eddie Settle. Dale Earnhardt Jr. reacted to the news going official on the track's X (formerly Twitter) handle, to which he replied:

"Great news. This year's event was the most fun I'd had at a racetrack in many years. Fun concerts, parties, food, cold drinks, and @CARSTour racing midweek. I’ll be sure to take it all in again next year. All that AND a repaved surface to mix it up."

One of Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s favorite old race tracks returns to the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series calendar with a fresh repave of the old and weathered racing surface. Drivers and viewers were seen complaining over the lack of overtaking opportunities this year, with the repave set to improve upon that for 2024.

"I plan on it": Dale Earnhardt Jr. looks forward to the 2024 CARS Tour race at North Wilkesboro Speedway

When asked about whether Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be seen racing at North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2024 just like he did this season, the former full-time driver had great news for his fans.

Expecting to return to the #3 Sundrop-sponsored car again next year, Earnhardt Jr. replied to a fan's question on X and wrote:

"I plan on it"

With the incoming replacement of the old surface at the 0.625-mile-long facility, it remains to be seen how Late Model stock cars as well as the Next Gen Cup cars react to the historic track next year. Ticket prices for the 2024 All-Star weekend start at $229 for a package worth three days of access.