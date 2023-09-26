Dale Earnhardt Jr welcomes Sammy Smith as JRM recruit Xfinity Series driver

JR Motorsports co-owner, Dale Earnhardt Jr., has extended a warm welcome to the team's latest addition, Sammy Smith, who will be taking the reins of the No. 8 Chevrolet in the Xfinity Series starting from the 2024 season.

This seat, soon to be vacated by Josh Berry as he moves up to the Cup Series, holds great promise for the 19-year-old rising star.

Currently steering the No. 18 for Joe Gibbs Racing in the Xfinity Series, Smith's racing prowess has also seen him make part-time appearances in the Truck Series. His impressive track record includes two-time championships in the ARCA Menards Series East.

Smith's meteoric rise reached new heights earlier this year when he clinched his first NASCAR victory in the Phoenix Raceway in Texas, becoming the youngest driver to do so at the venue. Further, the 19-year-old also secured a playoff spot in the Xfinity Series as he currently ranks sixth in the standings, with a win and five Top 5 finishes to his name.

The announcement of Sammy Smith's arrival was met with enthusiasm on social media, with Dale Earnhardt Jr. expressing his excitement through a post on the team's official X handle:

"Welcome to JRM, @sammysmithSS."

Dale Earnhardt Jr reacts to Sammy Smith's JR Motorsports move

Smith will be entrusted with piloting the iconic No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro in full-time NXS competition, in a partnership forged with Pilot Flying J.

As reported by Jayski, Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared his insights on the addition of Sammy Smith:

“Sammy is a great fit for our program and will mesh well with our other drivers. He’s a young, talented racer who’s willing to learn and carries himself with a lot of professionalism. He has a bright future ahead. I’m excited for our team to help him continue his journey.”

Come 2024, Sammy Smith will join the ranks of JRM's seasoned drivers, including Justin Allgaier, Brandon Jones, and Sam Mayer, forming a formidable lineup in the Xfinity Series.

Notably, this also marks the second season in a row where a Joe Gibbs Driver will be jumping ship to Dale Earnhardt Jr's team in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Previously, Brandon Jones, who spent five years with JGR, moved to JR Motorsports, replacing Noah Gragson.

Sammy Smith's move to JR Motorsports makes the Dale Earnhardt Jr-owned side one of the most exciting teams to watch out for in the Xfinity Series.