Dale Earnhardt's granddaughter Karsyn Elledge to return to the Chili Bowl after not racing for 3 years

Karsyn Elledge will return to the 2023 Chili Bowl Nationals after a long break of three years. She is the daughter of Kelley Earnhardt Miller and granddaughter of seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Dale Earnhardt.

When Elledge left the Chili Bowl Nationals in 2020, she did not even know that it would take her three years to make a comeback. A lot has changed in her life, but the 22-year-old driver is excited to be back on the racing track and will look to continue her family’s legacy in the 2023 Chili Bowl Nationals. She will be driving a car for Dave Mac Dalby Motorsports.

Despite not racing for a long time, Karsyn Elledge was calm as she prepared for a long and tiring week at the most prestigious event in the dirt midget competition. The event started on January 9th, 2023, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and will end with a mega event on January 14th, 2023.

Ahead of the Chili Bowl, Elledge confirmed that she is not feeling nervous about the event as she has had great results in the past driving for Dave Mac Dalby Motorsports.

Elledge said:

“The nerves haven’t really gotten to me too much. Everyone has asked me how I’m feeling about [the Chili Bowl], and I’m not feeling too jittery yet. I’ve had great results with Dave Mac [Dalby] Motorsports before, so this should be a really good time.”

Karsyn Elledge will drive against a few of the Cup Series drivers like Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, Josh Bilicki, and J.J. Yeley. Hendrick Motorsports has fielded three entries for the series.

“I’ve been watching some of my old outlaw kart races” - Karsyn Elledge

Further in the conversation, Karsyn Elledge said that she has been watching videos of some of her old outlaw kart races, which brings a lot of memories.

Elledge said:

“I’ve just kind of had that itch lately. I’ve been watching some of my old outlaw kart races and [my brother Wyatt Miller’s] races, which brought back a lot of memories for me. I happened to be in the same restaurant as Dave [McIntosh], and he asked me if I was ever going to race again. Everything just started to come together after that.”

During the last appearance at the Chili Bowl in 2020, Karsyn Elledge secured P22 place in the A-Main during her qualifying night, but her quest to make the main event ended with a P17 finish in the first E feature.

