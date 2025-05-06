Dale Earnhardt's grandson Jeffrey teases more NASCAR races in 2025

Jeffrey Earnhardt, grandson of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt and nephew of Dale Earnhardt Jr., has shared that he will be back in the #24 car for more races this Xfinity Series season.

Earnhardt will be back driving with the Sam Hunt Racing organization, which he drove for at the end of April for his first start this season at the Talladega Superspeedway. He will pilot the #24 car at the Tennessee Lottery 250 event at the Nashville Superspeedway on May 31st, and then be back on track for the first playoff race at the Bristol Motor Speedway on September 12th, the Food City 300.

Sharing the news of his upcoming starts this season, the NASCAR team posted on their X (formerly Twitter) account earlier this week. It came with a caption that pointed towards Earnhardt's returning sponsor, ForeverLawn, which will act as the primary partner for the #24 car for both events.

"Ready to mow down the competition 💯 @JEarnhardt1 will make his next starts in the No. 24 ForeverLawn GR Supra at @nashvillesuperspeedway and @itsbristolbaby"

The Intimidator's grandson also posted the news on his Instagram story earlier today.

Jeffrey Earnhardt's Instagram Story announcing NASCAR return

Earnhardt also made six starts with the Sam Hunt Racing team last year, out of which he scored a best finish of eighth place in his first race of the 2024 season at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in February.

His best-ever Xfinity Series result came in 2022, when he drove the Richard Childress Racing team's #3 car at Talladega and crossed the line to come in second place.

NASCAR team owner calls Jeffrey Earnhardt the "ultimate teammate"

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Jeffrey Earnhardt (26) during the Championship race at Phoenix Raceway, November 9th 2024

Sam Hunt, owner of the NASCAR Xfinity Series team that runs the #24 and #26 cars in the second-tier stock car championship, spoke highly of Jeffrey Earnhardt when it was announced that he would be returning to the team for select races in the 2025 season back in February.

Hunt considers Earnhardt an important member of his racing team, as well as someone who has helped with the development of the cars.

"Jeffrey is the ultimate teammate and takes a lot of pride in the development of SHR, which means a ton to me. We also know he can deliver in our GR Supras, and will give him all the tools we can to be successful on the track. He has become like family to our staff, and everyone in the building wants to see him succeed." [via jeffreyearnhardt.com]

The next race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series calendar is the BetMGM 300, which takes place at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 24th.

