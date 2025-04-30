Dale Earnhardt’s grandson shares a touching tribute on the late NASCAR legend’s 74th birthday 

Dale Earnhardt's grandson, Bobby Dale Earnhardt, has shared a touching tribute on the late NASCAR legend's 74th birth anniversary.

He expressed his love and longing for his grandpa through a post on X. Earnhardt was one of NASCAR's most popular and controversial drivers for much of his career.

"Happy 74th birthday in heaven, Pawpaw Dale! I miss you and wish you were here to see your great-grandchildren growing up. You’d be so proud. I’d give anything for one more day with you. Forever in our hearts," Bobby Dale Earnhardt wrote via X

Bobby Dale Earnhardt expressed his desire to meet his grandfather for one last time and said he would be so proud of his great-grandchildren. Bobby competed in the ARCA Truck Series from 2013 to 2016, The driver made his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut driving for MBM Motorsports at Richmond International Raceway in the No. 40 car.

His grandfather, Earnhardt Sr., was one of NASCAR's most renowned drivers. He won seven Cup Series championships, tied for the most of all time with Richard Petty. The driver won 76 Cup Series races during his career. Earnhardt Sr. drove for Richard Childress Racing for the majority of his career. The driver drove his final race at Daytona in 2001. He passed away at the age of 49 due to a final-lap crash. He was part of the inaugural class of the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2010.

Earnhardt's racing legacy lives on through his children. His son, Dale Earnhardt Jr., has won 26 NASCAR Cup Series races and was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2022.

Dale Earnhardt's documentary, 'Earnhardt,' gets a release date on Amazon Prime Video

A NASCAR-based documentary about the life of the late Dale Earnhardt is set to be released on Prime Video in May. Earnhardt Sr. is a motorsports giant. He had an incredible career and is still one of the biggest names to have ever graced the sport.

Late Earnhardt Sr.'s restored Chevy car Source: Imagn

Prime Video intends to release the first two parts of the documentary series on May 22, 2025. The second two episodes of the series would drop out a week later on May 29, after the Coca-Cola 600. The Earnhardt docu-series is directed by Joshua Altman. Its executive producers are Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Sara Bernstein, Christopher St. John, and Justin Wilkes.

Earnhardt Sr registered 281 top-fives and 428 top 10s during his famed NASCAR Cup Series career. He registered 676 starts in the Cup Series with an average finish of 11.06. He also had 21 wins in the Xfinity series with 65 top-fives and 75 top 10s.

