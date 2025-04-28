Dale Jr. and Amy Earnhardt give fans a shot at winning a 2025 Chevy Tahoe

Retired NASCAR star and current broadcaster Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife, Amy, are treating one lucky fan with a brand new 2025 Chevrolet Tahoe. The gift is part of a raffle hosted by Earnhardt's foundation, where one buyer of a raffle ticket stands a chance to win the car and have it presented to them by the racing icon.

The Dale Jr. Foundation's X account posted a photo of the brand new Tahoe parked outside Jr. Motorsports. They let their followers know that it could be theirs if they buy a raffle ticket through the link they provided. They wrote:

"We pay the taxes. You win a 🔥 2025 @chevrolet Tahoe personally presented to you by Dale Jr. For your chance 🔗: http://bit.ly/4fVgyUz"

Dale Jr.'s foundation also posted about the contest on Facebook with a video showing a sneak peek of the new Tahoe. They teased that the couple might "stock" the car with something for the winner as they wrote:

"WIN DALE JR’S RIDE! Purchase your $25 raffle ticket. Never know what Dale and Amy Earnhardt may stock this Chevrolet Tahoe with! 😉"

According to the foundation's website, raffle tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased until May 31. The drawing will be held two weeks later, on June 13, and the taxes are paid by the Dale Jr. Foundation.

Details about the new Chevy Tahoe include that the car is a High Country, 4WD vehicle. The car has a sterling gray metallic finish with 22-inch all-season blackwall tires and front bucket seats. The interior is jet black with perforated leather seating surfaces and has a 17.7-inch diagonal advanced color LCD display with Google. The Tahoe also has High Country Deluxe and is a 6.2L V8 Engine.

Dale Jr. expressed enthusiasm for seeing burnout marks on Talladega's backstretch

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was on a flight as Sunday's Jack Link's 500 at the Talladega Superspeedway unfolded and therefore couldn't watch the action unfold. However, the former Hendrick Motorsports driver got to enjoy conversing about the race on X to check in on what was happening.

One of the X posts Earnhardt received was from a fan who took notice that the former driver's burnout marks were still visible on the backstretch after one of his many Talladega wins. Earnhardt responded by questioning if they could be seen on TV, adding:

"Are they visible on the broadcast? Nice! Someone get me a screenshot I can save."

Dale Jr. retired from full-time NASCAR Cup Series racing after the 2017 season. He won 26 career races, including two Daytona 500s, and won a career-high six races in 2004. He was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2021.

