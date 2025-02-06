Dale Jr. drops 4-word reaction to father Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s iconic black 1988 Daytona 500 car 

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Dale Earnhardt Sr.'s son, Dale Earnhardt Jr., recently took to his Instagram account and shared an image of his father's Daytona 500 ride. Junior shared a photo of Dale Sr.'s iconic 1988 ride and dropped a four-word reaction.

Earnhardt Sr. had a successful career in stock car racing, leaving behind a remarkable legacy. He won 76 races and secured 428 top-ten finishes and 22 pole positions in his 26-year stint in the Cup Series. Additionally, he was known for his fierce attitude on the track which earned him the nickname "The Intimidator."

In his latest Instagram story, Dale Jr. shared a post from a fan-run archive page dedicated to his father Dale Earnhardt Sr., which regularly shares glimpses of his legendary career. The post featured the iconic black Richard Childress Racing #3 Chevy from the 1988 season's inaugural race. For the 1988 season, the paint scheme of the #3 Chevy was changed from yellow to black for the rest of his career by the new sponsor GM Goodwrench.

Stumbling upon the iconic car, Dale Jr. recalled his memories of his father in the #3 Chevy and captioned the story:

"Damn this goes hard"

Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared the image of his father's iconic RCR #3 Chevy with a black paint scheme (Source: @dalejr via Instagram)

Dale Earnhardt Sr. qualified sixth for the 1988 Daytona 500 in his iconic black car and finished the race in tenth place. As the season progressed, he claimed three wins and finished in third place behind Bill Elliott, the championship title winner, and Rusty Wallace.

“I hadn’t seen it before”: Dale Earnhardt Sr.'s son shared an image of his 1976 Daytona entry car

On January 17, 2025, late NASCAR Cup Series driver Dale Earnhardt Sr.'s son Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared an image of his father's 1976 Daytona 500 entry car on X (formerly Twitter). Stumbling upon the image, the latter expressed delight in discovering it, but was left with many questions on his mind.

Dale Jr. shared the black-and-white image of his father racing the car and captioned it:

"Dad at Daytona in 76. His first trip. His own car he prepared in his father’s garage. No gloves and no idea what the future held. I was recently sent this by a friend, I hadn’t seen it before. Pretty amazing."

In the reply section, Earnhardt Jr. shared the questions running through his mind. Some included who took the picture, where his father stayed in Florida, and the paint scheme of the #8 Pontiac. He also pointed out that his stepmother Teresa's uncle Tommy Houston was in the #95 behind Dale Earnhardt Sr.

The image is from the 1976 Permatex 300 held at the Daytona International Speedway under the NASCAR Late Model Sportsman series. Dale Earnhardt Sr. qualified 21st and finished the race in 13th place on the grid. The latter has won only once at the Daytona 500, which came during the 1998 season.

