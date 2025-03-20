  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Xfinity Series
  • “Dale Jr. is killing these throwbacks”: Fans react as JRM take off the covers on Sammy Smith’s Darlington machine

“Dale Jr. is killing these throwbacks”: Fans react as JRM take off the covers on Sammy Smith’s Darlington machine

By Dheeraj Angadi
Modified Mar 20, 2025 17:53 GMT
Dale Earnhardt Jr. and #8 JR Motorsports Chevy (Image via Getty and JR Motorsports on X)
Dale Earnhardt Jr. and #8 JR Motorsports Chevy (Image via Getty and JR Motorsports on X)

Dale Jr.'s JR Motorsports unveiled Sammy Smith's throwback scheme for the Darlington race weekend, paying tribute to their 2003 partnership with 3 Doors Down. Smith’s #8 Chevy, sponsored by TMC Transportation, will feature a paint scheme that mirrors the iconic design from the Busch Series era.

Ad

In 2003, Tony Stewart returned to the Busch Series, driving the #8 3 Doors Down Chevy at Michigan International Speedway. The original orange and black paint scheme featured the band members on the hood and Brad Arnold on the rear fenders. Stewart led the most laps in the race but was 11th at the checkered flag.

Sammy Smith's Throwback Weekend paint scheme features TMC Transportation, the nation's largest employee-owned flatbed trucking company, as the primary sponsor. The design pays tribute to longtime company members, featuring their pictures on the car, much like the original 3 Doors Down scheme.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

NASCAR fans were thrilled with JR Motorsports and Dale Jr.'s recent throwback paint scheme, hailing the team for its efforts. This announcement came after Connor Zilisch and the #88 Team unveiled their throwback paint scheme, paying tribute to Buddy Baker.

One X user reckoned Dale Jr. and JRM were acing the throwback paint schemes. The comment read:

"My goodness, @DaleJr is killing these throwbacks"
Ad

Another fan wrote:

"Oh dude this is just slick as hell"
Ad

Here are a few other comments on Sammy Smith's throwback weekend paint scheme for Darlington Raceway:

"Peak. This won my paint scheme of the year," one X user commented.
"Time to go into debt again so I can get this diecast," another comment read.
"WOAH A 3 Doors Down Throwback 🤯🤯🤯," another X user commented.
"This is the car I want to win at Darlington" another comment read.
Ad

The NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway is scheduled on Saturday, Apr. 5 at 3:30 PM ET.

Dale Jr. reacts to Team Penske's throwback tribute

Dale Earnhardt Jr during practice for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway - Source: Imagn
Dale Earnhardt Jr during practice for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway - Source: Imagn

Team Penske driver Austin Cindric will honor Dale Earnhardt Sr. during Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway. His #2 Ford Mustang will feature the iconic yellow and blue paint scheme, paying tribute to Earnhardt's time at Osterlund Racing, where he piloted the #2 car early in his career.

Ad

After Team Penske unveiled the paint scheme, Dale Jr. shared that Cindric had texted him about the tribute. The NASCAR Hall of Famer said that it was an honor for the Earnhardt family to see Dale Sr.'s iconic paint scheme return for Throwback Weekend. He wrote on X:

"Austin text me a few days ago to see what I thought. I told him it's always such an honor for our family to see dad represented during the Darlington throwback weekend."
Ad

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Darlington Raceway for the Goodyear 400, scheduled on Sunday, Apr. 6, at 3:00 PM ET.

Quick Links

Edited by Riddhiman Sarkar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी