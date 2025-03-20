“Dale Jr. is killing these throwbacks”: Fans react as JRM take off the covers on Sammy Smith’s Darlington machine

Dale Jr.'s JR Motorsports unveiled Sammy Smith's throwback scheme for the Darlington race weekend, paying tribute to their 2003 partnership with 3 Doors Down. Smith’s #8 Chevy, sponsored by TMC Transportation, will feature a paint scheme that mirrors the iconic design from the Busch Series era.

Ad

In 2003, Tony Stewart returned to the Busch Series, driving the #8 3 Doors Down Chevy at Michigan International Speedway. The original orange and black paint scheme featured the band members on the hood and Brad Arnold on the rear fenders. Stewart led the most laps in the race but was 11th at the checkered flag.

Sammy Smith's Throwback Weekend paint scheme features TMC Transportation, the nation's largest employee-owned flatbed trucking company, as the primary sponsor. The design pays tribute to longtime company members, featuring their pictures on the car, much like the original 3 Doors Down scheme.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

NASCAR fans were thrilled with JR Motorsports and Dale Jr.'s recent throwback paint scheme, hailing the team for its efforts. This announcement came after Connor Zilisch and the #88 Team unveiled their throwback paint scheme, paying tribute to Buddy Baker.

One X user reckoned Dale Jr. and JRM were acing the throwback paint schemes. The comment read:

"My goodness, @DaleJr is killing these throwbacks"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan wrote:

"Oh dude this is just slick as hell"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are a few other comments on Sammy Smith's throwback weekend paint scheme for Darlington Raceway:

"Peak. This won my paint scheme of the year," one X user commented.

"Time to go into debt again so I can get this diecast," another comment read.

"WOAH A 3 Doors Down Throwback 🤯🤯🤯," another X user commented.

"This is the car I want to win at Darlington" another comment read.

Ad

The NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway is scheduled on Saturday, Apr. 5 at 3:30 PM ET.

Dale Jr. reacts to Team Penske's throwback tribute

Dale Earnhardt Jr during practice for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway - Source: Imagn

Team Penske driver Austin Cindric will honor Dale Earnhardt Sr. during Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway. His #2 Ford Mustang will feature the iconic yellow and blue paint scheme, paying tribute to Earnhardt's time at Osterlund Racing, where he piloted the #2 car early in his career.

Ad

After Team Penske unveiled the paint scheme, Dale Jr. shared that Cindric had texted him about the tribute. The NASCAR Hall of Famer said that it was an honor for the Earnhardt family to see Dale Sr.'s iconic paint scheme return for Throwback Weekend. He wrote on X:

"Austin text me a few days ago to see what I thought. I told him it's always such an honor for our family to see dad represented during the Darlington throwback weekend."

Ad

Expand Tweet

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Darlington Raceway for the Goodyear 400, scheduled on Sunday, Apr. 6, at 3:00 PM ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback