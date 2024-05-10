Dale Jr. pays special Mother's Day tribute to wife Amy Earnhardt with a tipsy Lavender’s Bees Knees twist

Dale Eanrhardt Jr shared a video message on social media honoring his wife and the mother of his children Amy Earnhardt on the occasion of Mother's Day.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jr and Amy Earnhardt are the co-owners of a premium handcrafted vodka brand, called High Rock Vodka. In a recent Instagram post of Dale Jr in collaboration with High Rock Vodka, he took an opportunity to raise a toast to Amy with a special cocktail. The couple are parents to two daughters - Isla Rose and Nicole Lorrain Earnhardt.

The former NASCAR driver turned commentator, in the IG video, said:

"Amy, you've always made sure that our family and our home is full of love, joy, and a lot of fun, so in honor of you, mothers, and mothers' day. I'm going to make this special cocktail this week on "What To Drink Wednesday" and it's called Lavender Bees Knees,"

"So join me and raise a glass to Amy and all the amazing moms out there. Cheers and Happy Mother's Day!"

This cocktail drink is an addition to the series of posts by High Rock Vodka every week on Wednesday, where the brand gives out new recipes for cocktails to the fans. Thus, they followed the trend by calling it "What To Drink Wednesday" or "WTDW".

Here are some more posts on the "WTDW" series on High Rock Vodka's Instagram handle:

Every post consists of a different theme and flavor of cocktails.

A brief look into Dale Earnhardt Jr and Amy Reimann's 8-year marriage

Dale Earnhardt Jr tied the knot with Amy Reimann on the 2016 New Year's Eve. The couple are also proud parents to two daughters.

The two-time Daytona 500 winner Dale Jr met Amy when the latter was assigned to design the interiors of the Kannapolis house in 2009. Both dated each other for almost six years until Dale Jr popped the question to Amy on a vacation in Germany and ended up marrying at Childress Vineyard in North Carolina.

Both Dale Jr and Amy are philanthropists. The couple launched a Dale and Amy Earnhardt Fund at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Ohio. This provides care and support to children with brain and spinal cord injuries. This fund is in partnership with Nationwide and the Dale Jr. Foundation.

Other than that, they have a joint venture High Rock Vodka which is in collaboration with Sugarlands Distilling Company,