Dale Jr. reacts to Chris Buescher’s crew chief’s anger towards “some of the best drivers” after Denny Hamlin incident

Chris Buescher's crew chief, Scott Graves, shared an unhappy social media post after his driver was collected by an incident involving Denny Hamlin during the recently concluded Jack Link's 500 race at the Talladega Superspeedway. Responding to the post, former NASCAR driver and team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared a reaction.

On Sunday, during NASCAR's visit to the iconic Talladega Superspeedway track, Buescher and Christopher Bell were involved in an incident triggered by Denny Hamlin in Stage 1 of the race. In Lap 52 of 188, Bell was leading the race alongside Chris Buescher, and Hamlin was right behind the #20 driver.

As the restart after a caution was underway, Hamlin pushed Bell with his front bumper, which resulted in the #20 driver losing control. In doing so, he collected Buescher of Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, and they both hit the wall at high speed.

As a result, both Bell's and Buescher's races were jeopardized. Soon after the incident, the #17 driver's crew chief took to his official X account to share his reaction. Here's what he wrote on the micro-blogging site:

"This team works so hard every week, had our driver in position for the end of stage 1, and the guys that would consider themselves some of the best drivers in the world can't even get through a restart. I see why you have an insurance sponsor, @dennyhamlin. Can I file a claim?"

Responding to the post, Earnhardt Jr. dropped one emoji in the comment section of the post. He wrote:

"😂"

Austin Cindric of Team Penske claimed the victory ahead of Ryan Preece and qualified for the NASCAR playoffs. This was Team Penske's first victory in this season and the first win since the Championship 4 at Phoenix Raceway in November last year.

Denny Hamlin shared his reaction after incident involving Christopher Bell and Chris Buescher

Following the wreck caused by Denny Hamlin during the Jack Link's 500 at the Talladega Superspeedway, Joe Gibbs Racing driver shared his reaction on the team radio.

Apr 13, 2025; Bristol, Tennessee, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) during the NASCAR Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway - Source: Imagn

Hamlin took to the radio and said:

"What in the hell?" Hamlin said. "We weren't even up to speed yet."

Hamlin then added after JGR hinted that his action cost Bell his race:

"Man...apologies if that's on me. We weren't even up to speed yet. I don't know why that would have wrecked him. When he shot down to the bottom, I wasn't even sure I was actually on him."

In the end, Denny Hamlin finished the race in 21st place, behind Ross Chastain and ahead of Riley Herbst. Chris Buescher and Christopher Bell ended in 34th and 35th place.

