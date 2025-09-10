Dale Jr. reveals how Connor Zilisch’s potential failure will “most likely” force NASCAR into taking a major step

Dale Jr. predicts an overhaul of NASCAR's playoff format, especially if Connor Zilisch fails to grab the title despite being the winningest driver of the season. He explained how anyone could 'sneak up' and win the final four battle, which would essentially make the case for a broken championship format.Zilisch is on a generational run this year. The No.88 driver clinched the regular season title with his win at Gateway. It was his ninth win of the season, and his seventh in his last eight starts.Even if we disregard his Daytona win coming at the hands of Parker Kligerman, Zilisch still has 13 top-5 finishes in his last 13 starts, and has recorded an impressive average finish of 2. He now heads into the playoffs with a 59-point cushion, while his nearest rival, Justin Allgaier, trails him by 29 points.Reflecting on Zilisch's hot streak, Dale Jr. wondered if the playoff format could disrupt his momentum.&quot;When you get to the finals, going to win it, not, you know, having somebody sneak up in there and take it away from you, like, you know, that happens from time to time. Denny talked about this on his podcast this week, he's like, &quot;man, I got a feeling that 88 is going to win ten races and lose the championship. And just because of the format,&quot; Earnhardt said on the latest episode of Dale Jr. Download (viaX/Dirty Mo Media, 0:29 onwards).&quot;But the good news is, most likely we're gonna move away from this format. I mean, most likely. I would say the likelihood of us changing the format is very high, and especially if a Connor Zilisch wins ten races and doesn't win the championship,&quot; he added.Dale Jr. couldn't be happier with his four-car outfit. The team has won a total of 16 races this year, and with Zilisch's win at Gateway, JR Motorsports has now won at every track in the Xfinity Series.Dale Jr. says that Denny Hamlin deserves a championshipOn the same episode of Dale Jr. Download, Earnhardt discussed Denny Hamlin's title hopes and suggested that he deserves to win it all. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver picked up his fifth win of the season after taking the checkered flag at Gateway.As he hopes to make his first final four appearance in the Next Gen Era, Earnhardt expressed his sympathy for Hamlin's championship drought.&quot;He deserves to win a championship. He deserves to know what that feels like. All the wins, all the trophies in the house, all the things he has in his memory of his career, he deserves to have a trophy,&quot; he said via Youtube/ Dale Jr Download [44:47 onwards].Dale Jr. mentioned how Denny Hamlin would be a 'unicorn' if he couldn't win a title after so many wins and accolades. He also compared his stat sheet to that of Mark Martin, who is considered one of the greatest NASCAR drivers without a championship.Nonetheless, Hamlin tops the playoff standings and is already locked into the Round of 12.