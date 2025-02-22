Dale Jr.’s champion driver Justin Allgaier reflects on “one of the coolest weekends” ahead of the Atlanta race

Following his double appearances in Daytona in the Cup and the Xfinity Series, Justin Allgaier described his weekend as "one of the coolest." Now, he is gearing up to race in Atlanta, where Dale Earnhardt Jr's champion driver will compete in the Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250 in the Xfinity Series on Saturday.

Ad

Allgaier, from his official social media account, shared a video where he reflected on his last weekend races at the Daytona International Speedway. Sharing a reel on Instagram, the JR Motorsports driver wrote,

"It may not have been flashy…… but hoping to channel some of the insane energy from last weekend into @atlmotorspdwy this week. Solid speed Saturday and a P9 finish Sunday in arguably one of the coolest weekends I’ve ever experienced as a race car driver."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Allgaier participated in the 2025 Daytona 500, JR Motorsports' first-ever race in the Cup Series. He drove the #40 Traveller Whiskey Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 entry for the Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kelley Earnhardt Miller, LW Miller, and Rick Hendrick-owned team and delivered a stunning result.

Despite starting from 19th, Allgaier came home in an impressive ninth, ahead of Chris Buescher of Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing and behind Austin Cindric of Team Penske. William Byron claimed the victory and registered his second back-to-back Daytona win in the Series.

Ad

The 38-year-old also took part in last Saturday's Xfinity Series race at the Daytona International Speedway. He started the race from the pole after the qualifying washed away due to rain. However, he could not hold on to the advantage, as he finished the race in 18th place.

Justin Allgaier receives motivation from wife Ashley Allgaier ahead of new Xfinity season

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Justin Allgaier stands its his wife Ashley Allgaier and daughters Harper and Willow - Source: Imagn

Ahead of the 2025 Xfinity Series season, Justin Allgaier received a much-important motivation from his wife, Ashley. The latter, who has been married to the JRM driver since 2006, said, as per Justin:

Ad

"I had a great piece of advice from my wife (Ashley Allgaier) ... It is the truth, and I love it. She said, 'Enjoy the championship while you can because when you get to Daytona, you're a zero again.' She said, I don't mean you personally are a zero, but she said you have zero points when you get to Daytona. Like, they don't give you an extra five bonus points at Daytona because you won a championship last year. You start over just like everybody else," Justin said (as quoted by NASCAR).

Ad

"And if you are expecting a handout in that regard, like, you're not going to get it. They're going to race you just as hard because it doesn't matter that you won a championship. The finishes aren't going to be easier. You're not just going to have a magic wand that you can wave over everything to make it easy anymore. You're going to have to go want it again," he further added.

Justin Allgaier claimed the 2024 Xfinity Series championship ahead of Cole Custer of Stewart-Haas Racing. This was his first-ever championship in the second-tier stock car racing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"