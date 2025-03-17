Dale Jr.'s JRM alum secures high-ranking corporate role with MLB team

One of Dale Jr.'s former employees at JR Motorsports has a new role in Major League Baseball. Tony Mayhoff, the former brand executive at JR Motorsports, has been hired as the new vice president of corporate partnerships by the Baltimore Orioles.

Ad

The news was brought to light on X by Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal, who wrote:

"The Baltimore @Orioles in Major League Baseball have hired former JR Motorsports/Dale Jr. brand executive @TonyMayhoff as vice president of corporate partnerships."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The news comes on the heels of a great weekend for past and present drivers of Dale Jr.'s team. In Saturday's Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas, defending champion Justin Allgaier picked up his first win of the 2025 campaign. It was his 26th career win overall. Fellow JR Motorsports drivers Connor Zilisch placed ninth, Sammy Smith earned 14th, and Carson Kvapil took 17th.

In the Cup Series race on Sunday, former JR Motorsports driver Josh Berry wheeled the #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford to his first career win at Las Vegas. Berry is in his second full-time season in the Cup Series and his first with Wood Brothers Racing. Prior to that, Berry raced for JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series and won five races with the organization.

Ad

Dale Jr.'s team fields four full-time cars in the Xfinity Series, with Allgaier behind the wheel of the #7, Smith in the #8, and rookies Kvapil and Zilisch in the #1 and #88, respectively. The organization has won four championships in the series with now-Cup stars Chase Elliott, William Byron, and Tyler Reddick, as well as Allgaier. JR Motorsports made its Cup Series debut in this year's Daytona 500 with Allgaier behind the wheel, who drove to a ninth-place finish.

Ad

JR Motorsports star Justin Allgaier had daughter Harper ride in his car to victory lane

Justin Allgaier continues to rack up victories in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with his latest triumph coming in Saturday's race at Las Vegas. On the way to victory lane, the 2024 Xfinity Series champion had a special guest ride with him.

Allgaier's young daughter, Harper, hopped in his #7 machine as he drove into victory lane inside the 1.5-mile track. JR Motorsports posted the heartfelt moment to Instagram and penned a humorous caption that read:

Ad

"Harper is going to have a great answer when her teacher asks 'how was your weekend?'"

Ad

Allgaier finally captured an Xfinity Series title last year that had eluded him in his 14 seasons of racing prior. He won two races last season and finished runner-up in the championship race at Phoenix to snag the title.

Allgaier has been with Dale Jr.'s team since 2016. He's competed in the Championship 4 race seven times with the team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback